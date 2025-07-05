"D*ckriding gang since 'Headlines'": Drake allegedly disses DeMar DeRozan in new song "What Did I Miss?"

Canadian rapper Drake and former Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan have had a falling out after DeRozan surprised fans by showing up at Kendrick Lamar’s “The Pop Out” concert and dancing along to “Not Like Us,” a diss track aimed at Drake, who has long been a vocal supporter of both the Raptors and Canadian talent.

Though the rap feud between Drake and Lamar had largely fizzled out, Drake seemed to reignite tensions in his latest track, “What Did I Miss?”, taking a jab that appeared aimed at DeRozan for switching sides.

“I saw bro at ‘The Pop Out’ with them but been d**kriding gang since ‘Headlines,’” Drake rapped in the song.

“Headlines” is a 2011 single from Drake’s second album “Take Care,” the same year DeRozan, then with the Raptors, had started gaining prominence.

DeRozan, who hails from Compton, also made an appearance in the “Not Like Us” music video, standing alongside other notable figures from his hometown.

In the track, Lamar mentions DeRozan, saying:

“I'm glad DeRoz' came home, y'all didn't deserve him neither.”

DeRozan’s stint in Toronto ended after nine seasons, as he was traded to the Spurs in the deal that brought Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors. Since then, he’s suited up for the Chicago Bulls and now plays for the Sacramento Kings.

