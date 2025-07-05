What are the lyrics of Drake's What Did I Miss? Drizzy mentions Kendrick Lamar's hit concert in latest diss track

On Friday, July 4, Drake surprised his fans with a new track titled What Did I Miss? and made some interesting references in it. The new song arrived weeks after Drake teased his fans with his upcoming album, Iceman. Amid several references, what caught fans' attention was that there were a few bars aimed at Kendrick Lamar.

The track reportedly premiered through a livestream known as "ICEMAN EPISODE ONE." At one point during the track, Drake's verses read:

"I saw bro in the Pop Out with them but been d*ck riding gang since 'Headlines.'"

For the unversed, "Pop Out" referred to Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert, which took place in June 2024. According to Genius, the concert was more like a celebration of Kendrick's victory in the sensational rap beef between the two rappers.

It was unclear who the Canadian rapper was referring to. He, however, stated that a longtime supporter, who had been attending Lamar's concerts since the 2011 track Headlines, was seen at Lamar's concert. Elsewhere in the new song, Drake expressed that he was shocked to know that so many of his close associates switched sides during his beef with Kendrick Lamar last year.

At one point during the song, the rapper referred to his 313-acre luxury ranch, Inn at Dos Brisas, that he purchased in October 2024. He had reportedly spent time on the ranch several times trying to deal with the tough year. He rapped:

"I'm whippin' around on like six hundred acres, let's go, let's go, let's go/ You n*ggas just better not ask for no favors, let's go, let's go, let's go/ It's love for my brothers and death to a traitor, let's go..."

Drake's song has already received more than 719,000 views on YouTube, along with approximately 63,000 likes since its upload.

What are the full lyrics of Drake's latest release What Did I Miss?

The full lyrics of Drake's sudden release had been added below:

[Chorus]

I don't give a fu*k if you love me, I don't give a fu*k if you like me

Asking me, "How did it feel?" Can't say it didn't surprise me

Last time I looked to my right, you n*ggas was standing beside me

How can some people I love hang around p*ssies who try me? Let's go

What did I miss?

What did I miss?

What did I miss?

What did I miss?

Let's go, let's go

[Verse 1]

I'm whipping around on like six hundred acres, let's go, let's go, let's go

You n*ggas just better not ask for no favors, let's go, let's go, let's go

It's love for my brothers and death to a traitor, let's go

She might decide to say no to me now, but say yes to me later, let's go

Her a** is all natty like Florida Gator, let's go

You switched on the guys and supported a hater, let's go

What's the get-back for n*ggas? It's TBD

I look at this sh*t like a BTC

Could be down this week, then I'm up next week

[Chorus]

I don't give a f*ck if you love me, I don't give a f*ck if you like me

Asking me "How did it feel?" Can't say it didn't surprise me

Last time I looked to my right, you n*ggas was standing beside me

How can some people I love hang around p*ssies who try me? Let's go

What did I miss?

What did I miss?

What did I miss?

What did I miss?

Let's go

[Bridge]

Ayy, let's go, let's go

Ayy, ayy, let's go, let's go

Ayy, ayy, let's go

Ayy, let’s go, ayy, let’s go

[Verse 2]

Yeah, n*ggas get punched in the face on some TLC sh*t, on the dead guys

Some TLC sh*t 'cause, my n*gga, you gon' need a chilly ice pack for your left eye

I'm back in your city tonight, walking around with my head high

I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d*ck riding gang since "Headlines"

It feels like nobody's there until you start giving out two-tones

And nobody cares until they in front of your tombstone

Y'all been on that type of timing for too long

Iceman, Tiffany blue stones

I done made plenty sh*t right out of two wrongs, sh*t, let's go.

[Bridge]

Let's go

Let's go, let's go

Ayy, yeah

Let's go, let's go

Yeah, yeah, let's go

Yeah, let's go, let's go

[Verse 3]

What did I miss?

When I was looking at y'all and cooking with y'all

And giving out verses and bookings to y'all?

Making sure wires were hit, man, what did I miss?

When you was all in my crib looking at h*es

Word for word at all of the shows

You always felt like this, man, what did I miss?

According to NewsX, this track will be part of Drake's upcoming album, Iceman. Fans have further shown massive excitement about the recent release.

