T-Pain thinks Drake is ignoring his own advice which is to make a "graceful exit" from the music industry

On June 18, T-Pain appeared as a guest on Pat and Mike's Crash Dummies podcast, where he spoke about Drake.

A snippet from the episode surfaced on X on Thursday (June 26), in which the Bartender rapper opened up about the lesson he learned from Drizzy, saying,

"The one thing I learned from Drake, here’s the crazy thing, the one thing I learned from but one thing he hasn’t followed — his own words. Drake said, ‘I want to be one of those people that gracefully bows out and not get kicked out'."

T-Pain went on to say that, after he heard the advice, he always had a laid-back approach towards releasing new music, unlike Drizzy, who, in his words, behaves like:

"No, listen, I got another one. Hold on, check this out. Y’all ain’t like that one? OK, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more."

T-Pain's conversation about the God's Plan rapper comes two years after he spoke about his idea of retirement in a 2023 interview with Lil Yachty, as per Billboard. In the interview, Drizzy told Yachty:

"I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna like — I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day. I feel like I’m kinda introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit."

However, despite his thoughts of retirement, Drake continued to make music after the interview. In October 2023, he dropped his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs. The following year, the One Dance rapper got involved in a year-long rap battle with Kendrick Lamar.

In 2025, Drizzy worked with PartyNextDoor to drop a collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, on Valentine's Day. The rapper has also teased a new solo album being in the making following $$$4U's release.

Drake responds to T-Pain's comment, claiming the rapper had "resentment" for him

After T-Pain's comment about Drake went viral on social media, an Instagram page, @torontorappers, shared it on their profile, asking fans to share their thoughts on it.

Drizzy, who goes by @champagnepapi, also appeared in the post's comment section, writing,

"This guy always had resentment for me. you can hear it every time he speaks on my name"

According to HotNewHipHop, this appears to be the first time both rappers have spoken about each other in a negative light. The two have shown each other mutual respect in public until now, despite never having collaborated on any major project.

DJ Swamp Izzo previewed an unreleased Drake-Playboi Carti song at an afterparty

Drizzy is also in the news for an unreleased song with Playboi Carti. On June 25, DJ Swamp Izzo played a preview of the track at an After Hours Till Dawn tour afterparty in LA, held at Zouk nightclub, according to Billboard.

There’s no official release date yet, but DJ Akademiks mentioned on a livestream that Drizzy originally made the song for his 2023 album before it was cut from the final tracklist.

Per Billboard, the unreleased Drake-Carti song features a sample of a 1981Luther Vandross song, A House Is Not a Home.

