T-Pain TP20 Tour 2025: Dates, venues, tickets, presale and all you need to know

T-Pain is scheduled to go on a new tour this year, titled TP20. The upcoming event will be a celebration of the rapper’s journey in the music industry over the years, starting from his debut project, Rappa Ternt Saga.

Ad

Also known as Faheem Rashad Najm, he announced the tour through his official Instagram account on June 3, 2025, with a link to access the tickets for the event. Apart from this, the record producer included a video, featuring his performances and interviews, and continued:

“If I learned one thing in the last 20 years, it’s that music doesn’t live on charts. It lives in people. And this isn’t a tour, it’s a thank you to everyone that was there in 2005 and to everyone who’s just catching the wave.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

T-Pain said in the video that everything that used to feel like chaos now looks like a masterpiece to him. He said that his ideas were considered different, but they were the only thing that led to a big empire.

The singer and songwriter further stated:

“Everybody sees all the plaques, everybody sees all the stages, the lights, but what they don’t see are all those times that I question, all the silence after the noise, all the headlines that wrote me off immediately. But you know what I’ve learned? True artistry and greatness doesn’t beg to be in the light. It is the light.”

Ad

According to WKYC, the first show of the TP20 tour is scheduled at the New York City-based Radio City Music Hall on September 4 this year. The final performance will be held on October 28 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

T-Pain T20 Tour: Presale tickets, general tickets, dates, and other details

The Tallahassee, Florida native said in a press release that the upcoming tour will be a part of expressing gratitude to all those who started supporting him since the time he released his debut album in 2005, as per Consequence.

Ad

T-Pain also said:

“It’s for the college kids that played my records at all those parties. It’s for those same people that are now parents and are purring their kids on to what they loved so much back in those days. It’s every karaoke night, every beat drop, evert ‘T-Pain saved this song’ comment, every scream when I hit that stage.”

Ad

The first performance of T-Pain’s tour will begin on September 4, which will be the headlining show. Here is a complete list of the remaining dates and venues:

03/10 — The Theater at MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill

04/10 — Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, Bridgeport

07/10 — Stage AE Outdoor, Pittsburgh

08/10 — Jacob’s Pavilion, Cleveland

10/10 — Terminal B at Outer Harbor, Buffalo

11/10 — MegaCorp Pavilion, Newport

14/10 — The BayCare Sound, Clearwater

15/10 — Hard Rock Live in Hollywood

17/10 — Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee

18/10 — Brandon Amphitheater, Brandon

19/10 — Coca-Cola Amphitheater, Birmingham

21/10 — White Oak Music Hall, Houston

22/10 — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving

24/10 — The Factory, St. Louis

25/10 — The Zoo Amphitheatre, Oklahoma

26/10 — Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln

28/10 — Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Ad

Ad

The pre-sale tickets will be available from June 4, 2025, at 10 a.m. EDT and end the following day at the same time. The pre-sale option will be available on Live Nation on Thursday, June 5, and fans can use the code TREBLE while purchasing the tickets.

The general sale will begin on June 6, 2025, during the morning hours. Although the ticket prices are not yet disclosed, Ticketmaster has advised a few things people can do to avoid issues while purchasing tickets, including signing in to their respective accounts in advance and verifying that the payment details are correct.

Ad

Furthermore, people can also visit StubHub for deals on tickets. However, the prices may fluctuate or turn out to be different compared to other websites.

Ad

Meanwhile, T-Pain has not announced any new album so far, and his last major project was On Top of the Covers, which came out around two years ago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More