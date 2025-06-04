Alex Warren set to drop debut album ‘You’ll Be Alright, Kid’ on July 18

After the limited release of his You'll Be Alright, Kid vinyl in 2024, Alex Warren announced that he is expanding the project into an entire album, and it's coming earlier than fans expected. The singer-songwriter took to his Instagram on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, to reveal that his debut album, You'll Be Alright, Kid, which he called "the complete album," will be out on July 18, 2025.
Along with the project's cover art, which features two pictures of him, including one of him lying in a field of grass, he said that the album will feature a total of 21 songs. According to Billboard, the press release for Alex Warren's upcoming debut album said that it will be split into two discs. Disc 1 will reportedly feature new songs, with the released songs in the first chapter of You'll Be Alright, Kid in Disc 2.
The announcement came after the success of You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) and his single Ordinary. The LP was released in September 2024 and included 11 tracks, including Ordinary, Burning Down, Before You Leave Me, and the title track, You'll Be Alright, Kid.
Alex Warren marks Billboard chart success ahead of debut album release
Influencer-turned-singer-songwriter turned heads in the music scene since the release of his You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) last year. He further made his mark in 2025 when his single Ordinary from the LP topped the Billboard charts, further boosting the LP's standing on the charts.
According to Billboard, Ordinary saw an upward trend since January 2025, and on the charts dated June 7, 2025, the track finally hit the top of the Hot 100, replacing the chart-topping hit What I Want from Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae. The latest feat makes Alex Warren the second artist to top the Hot 100 for the first time in 2025, following McRae.
However, it's not the only one of his songs that's doing good on the charts, as his single, a team-up with Jelly Roll, Bloodline, also debuted at No. 32, per Billboard. Bloodline is part of the 11 new tracks that will be featured in Disc 1 of his upcoming debut album, You'll Be Alright, Kid. Here is the complete list of the new tracks in the album:
- Eternity
- The Outside
- First Time on Earth
- Bloodline (with Jelly Roll)
- Never Be Far
- Ordinary
- Everything
- Getaway Car
- Who I Am
- You Can't Stop This
The album will also feature another surprise, a still-untitled 11th track on Disc 1.
Another Alex Warren song on the Billboard Hot 100 is Burning Down, which peaked at No.69 and stayed on the charts for 14 weeks. Meanwhile, his LP peaked at No. 13 and stayed on the charts for 27 weeks. Ahead of his album's release, Warren has his schedule packed with tours all over the US.
He will be performing back-to-back shows in California: at The Masonic in San Francisco on June 4 and at The Novo in Los Angeles on June 5. He will also have stops in Phoenix, Anaheim, Austin, Manchester, and Milwaukee before heading overseas for shows in Norway, Belgium, the UK, Ireland, and France in July before coming back to the US.
Alex Warren's You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) is available on various music streaming sites like Apple Music and Spotify.