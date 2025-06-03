Jelly Roll explains why he’s skipping Nashville shows until 2027: “I need y’all’s help”

Jelly Roll dropped major news in the middle of his set at the Bridgestone Arena during the Music City Rodeo event on Friday, May 30, 2025. The Nashville native paused his set to tell concertgoers that he won't be performing onstage in his hometown anytime soon because he's manifesting something important.

Ad

He told the audience that he was probably courting some trouble for what he was going to say. However, it would be his last show in Nashville until 2027, and he explained why. He said:

"Hear me out, though. This is why: because I need y'all's help. I want to be the first act to play Nissan Stadium when it opens in the spring of 2027."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Nashville's New Nissan Stadium broke ground in February 2024 and is anticipated to open in 2027. With Jelly Roll being a huge Tennessee Titans fan and with the domed stadium being the new home for the team, he wanted first dibs on being the first artist to perform at the stadium. The Halfway to Hell artist pleaded with the audience while onstage, adding:

"In 2027, Nissan Stadium, please let the local boy live a dream and open up the new stadium. Let me be the first to play it, baby! Let the local boy do it, baby! I've got as f**king life-long Titans fan. Let me play Nissan Stadium y'all."

Ad

Jelly Roll admitted that it was a crazy reach, but there's a reason he interrupted his set to tell the audience about it, because he said he needed to "speak it to existence."

Jelly Roll recently made headlines for trading his Titans hat for the New England Patriots

It's no secret that Nashville native Jelly Roll is a lifelong fan of the Tennessee Titans, and his latest call for the Music City Rodeo crowd to help him be the first to perform at the all-new stadium is one testament to that. However, during The Big A** Stadium Tour at the Gillette Stadium on May 31, 2025, the singer-rapper made waves after switching his Titans hat for a New England Patriots one.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Saying that it will be the first and the last time he will be wearing any other team's hat, he explained why he did what he did to the crowd, saying:

"I will wear it because tonight I got to meet Mr. Robert Kraft and Mr. Mike Vrabel. So, in honor of them, I will represent New England to this f**king stage."

Ad

Meanwhile, Kraft was reportedly next to the stage during Jelly Roll's performance.

The Nashville native is currently accompanying Post Malone in his first stadium tour, The Big A** Stadium Tour, following the release of the latter's F-1 Trillion album. The two musicians collaborated on the track Losers in the album. Jelly Roll is the opening act for the tour, and in the Gillette Stadium concert, he also came back onstage to sing Losers with Post.

Ad

Jelly Roll is set to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas later in the year, alongside a star-studded lineup that includes Ed Sheeran, Mariah Carey, Bryan Adams, Feid, Justice, Lil Wayne, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More