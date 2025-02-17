"Nobody wanted this to happen" - Internet reacts as Post Malone joins Nirvana as the frontman for SNL 50th anniversary concert

At New York's Radio City Music Hall, Nirvana shocked its fans by getting back together with Post Malone for a special performance of Smells Like Teen Spirit. On Friday, February 14, Saturday Night Live commemorated its 50th anniversary with the tilted SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.

Once the news and the clips of the event went viral, garnering mixed reactions from the netizens.

Many X users criticised Nirvana and Post Melone's performance as one claimed that no one wanted this.

“Nobody wanted this to happen,” wrote one X user.

Others also shared similar reactions as one said that it was not a proper reunion, while another one said that one of Nirvana's founding members, Kurt Cobain, would have been hurt after this.

“Call it what it is. A band playing Nirvana songs with a different singer. Not a reunion. A historical reenactment at best,” one user said.

“Yeah, this was a no,” wrote another user.

“Kurt Cobain raising from the grave to put two more shotgun shells in his mouth after hearing this,” one person sarcastically wrote.

However, on the other hand, the performance was well-received among many netizens on social media. One user said that they enjoyed it, while another one said that it was not bad at all.

“Why are so many people shi**ing on this? I actually enjoyed it,” one user claimed.

“People hating for no reason let the man have fun!” another person said.

“Definitely not the original but I don't think it was all that bad,” said another user.

Nirvana and Post Malone's performance was introduced by Adam Sandler

Post Malone and Nirvana's collab gained attention (Image via Getty Images)

The three-and-a-half-hour performance was held at New York City's Radio City Music Hall. As per Loud Wire's February 16 report, it promised to "bring together legendary Saturday Night Live hall-of-famers, iconic guests, and surprise musical performances."

As per Entertainment Weekly's February 15 report, Adam Sandler, who appeared on Saturday Night Live from 1990 until 1995, introduced them by saying:

“These next guys played while my cast was there, and it was an explosive moment for all of us. It changed it all. Three guys rockin' out in a way no one had ever seen before, led by a young badass who we will never forget. But the music will live on forever. Ladies and gentlemen: Post Nirvana!”

Post Malone, drummer Dave Grohl, bassist Krist Novoselic, and guitarist Pat Smear took the stage amid a thunderous ovation from the audience. They started out with a rendition of Smells Like Teen Spirit, in which Malone played guitar and sang. He even executed late leader Kurt Cobain's midway solo.

Since frontman Kurt Cobain's death in 1994, it was the first time the grunge pioneers had performed on a major television platform with a male vocalist. Meanwhile, they had performed alongside a rotating group of female vocalists at the FireAid charity performance in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Joan Jett led Territorial Pissings, Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth sung School, St Vincent sang Breed, and Grohl's own daughter, Violet, headed All Apologies.

On the other hand, Robyn and Jack White also made appearances at the Jimmy Fallon-hosted concert. In addition to Nirvana, the special event included the reunion of the Fugees, Snoop Dogg, Jelly Roll, and Miley Cyrus, and Pearl Jam vocalist Eddie Vedder performing with The Roots, Tom Petty classic The Waiting.

Additionally, Lady Gaga sang D**k in the Box, Devo played drums with former Saturday Night Live cast member Fred Armisen, and Arcade Fire covered David Bowie's Heroes with David Byrne and St Vincent.

