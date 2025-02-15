Who is hosting SNL tonight (February 15)? Everything to know

SNL Tonight will not feature a new episode on February 15. Instead, NBC will re-air the very first episode of Saturday Night Live in its usual 11:30/10:30c time slot. This 1975 episode, originally titled NBC's Saturday Night, was hosted by George Carlin with musical performances from Billy Preston and Janis Ian. Carlin, who never participated in sketches, delivered stand-up monologues throughout the show. The episode was last re-aired in 2008 following Carlin's passing.

The re-airing is part of the SNL50 anniversary celebration, a weekend-long event honoring the show's legacy. The festivities began on February 14 with Jimmy Fallon's SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall. The concert featured performances by Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Miley Cyrus, and others.

The celebration will conclude on February 16 with SNL50: The Anniversary Special, a live three-hour event airing at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock. SNL Tonight sets the stage for this special tribute to five decades of the show.

George Carlin hosts SNL tonight, February 15, 2025

SNL Tonight re-airs its first-ever episode from October 11, 1975, originally hosted by George Carlin. The episode featured musical performances by Billy Preston (Nothing from Nothing and Fancy Lady) and Janis Ian (At Seventeen and In the Winter).

Carlin, in his first of two hosting appearances, did not participate in sketches but delivered multiple stand-up routines. The show also introduced cast members like Chevy Chase, John Belushi, and Dan Aykroyd, along with a segment from comedian Andy Kaufman, who lip-synced Mighty Mouse.

The episode included sketches such as The Wolverines, featuring Belushi learning English, New Dad, starring Aykroyd, and Victims of Shark Bite, with Jane Curtin and Belushi. Albert Brooks contributed The Impossible Truth, a short film, while Jim Henson's Muppets made an appearance in The Land of Gorch. The show closed with a preview of the next episode, hosted by Paul Simon.

This episode of SNL Tonight set the foundation for the show's future, introducing its first catchphrase: "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!". SNL Tonight brings back this historic moment as part of its anniversary celebration.

A brief look at George Carlin's career

SNL Tonight revisits George Carlin's legacy, a comedian whose career spanned five decades. Carlin began in the late 1950s as part of a duo with Jack Burns before launching his solo career. By the 1960s, he became a frequent guest on The Tonight Show and released his debut album, Take-Offs and Put-Ons.

In the 1970s, Carlin shifted from traditional comedy to counterculture satire, adopting a more rebellious style. His 1972 album FM & AM and the "seven dirty words" routine led to legal battles that reached the Supreme Court. Despite controversy, he became one of the most influential comedians of his time. He hosted the first-ever SNL Tonight in 1975, performing stand-up instead of participating in sketches.

Carlin went on to release 14 HBO specials, including Jammin' in New York (1992), You Are All Diseased (1999), and It's Bad for Ya (2008). He received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and was posthumously awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Known for his sharp social commentary, Carlin remained a defining figure in comedy. SNL Tonight honors his impact by re-airing his historic episode.

Saturday Night Live cast, stream options, and air timings

Cast Members for SNL Tonight (February 15, 2025):

Dan Aykroyd

John Belushi

Chevy Chase

George Coe (only credited appearance)

Jane Curtin

Garrett Morris

Laraine Newman

Michael O'Donoghue

Gilda Radner

Onscreen Appearances by:

Writers: Tom Davis, Al Franken, Tom Schiller, Alan Zweibel

Associate Producer: Audrey Peart Dickman

Talent Coordinator: Neil Levy

Production Designer: Akira Yoshimura

Cameos by:

Richard Belzer

Jaqueline Carlin

Wendell Craig

Clifford Einstein

Pre-taped cameo by Paul Simon

Where to watch the latest episodes?

SNL Tonight airs live on NBC at 11:30 pm ET and is accessible to viewers in the United States via cable or antenna. Those who prefer streaming can watch it on Peacock, NBC's official streaming service, with a Premium subscription available for $7.99 per month.

Several live TV streaming platforms, including Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, also offer access to NBC's broadcast of SNL. Hulu + Live TV currently costs $82.99 per month, though prices and availability may vary.

For international viewers, particularly in India, watching SNL is more difficult due to regional restrictions. Peacock is primarily available in the US and select territories, but NBCUniversal's partnership with Viacom18 in 2023 brought Peacock content to JioCinema. Additionally, some viewers may use a VPN to access Peacock or other US-based streaming services, but this method may violate their terms of service.

SNL's air timings

The table below provides the airing time for SNL Tonight across different regions.

Region Date Time Eastern Time (ET) February 15, 2025 11:30 pm Pacific Time (PT) February 15, 2025 8:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) February 16, 2025 4:30 am Central European Time (CET) February 16, 2025 5:30 am India Standard Time (IST) February 16, 2025 10:00 am Australian Eastern Time (AET) February 16, 2025 3:30 pm

Stay tuned for more updates on Saturday Night Live.

