What is Kurt Cobain's cause of death? Details of singer's suicide explored as purported autopsy report surfaces online

Kurt Cobain, the Nirvana singer who was found dead in his home’s garage in Seattle in April 1994, is said to have allegedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The source of this news is an autopsy that is a report recently uploaded online.

Cobain's autopsy report was never formally made public at the time of his death because Washington State Law demanded that autopsy records be kept private at the time of the death. The purported report that is now being circulated online claims that Cobain had used a shotgun on himself.

This leaked report also reads that Cobain had used multiple drugs at the time of his death, including Valium and heroin. According to The Sun, years before his death, Cobain was battling chronic depression and heroin addiction. The singer was 27 at the time of his death.

Kurt Cobain allegedly used a shotgun on himself

Kurt Cobain with his daughter

The purported autopsy report that has shown the world that Kurt Cobain’s cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound was first uploaded online on X by Tom Grant. Grant is a private investigator who claims to have been looking into the unusual circumstances around Cobain’s death since 1994.

Grant’s website also contains evidence of his investigation into Grant’s suicide case.

At 27, Kurt Cobain left behind his wife, Courtney Love, and daughter, Frances Bean, as he passed away tragically. Cobain had also written before his death a suicide note, which was found near his body later. Courtney had read the letter out at her husband’s memorial, as per Rock Celebrities.

Here is what it read:

“Thank you all from the pit of my burning, nauseous stomach for your letters and concerns during the past years. I’m too much of an erratic, moody baby! I don’t have the passion anymore, and so remember, it’s better to burn out than to fade away. Peace. Love. Empathy. Kurt Cobain.”

Cobain’s note ended with a line from his song My, My! Hey Hey (Out of the Blue)

The Sun has also revealed that this wasn’t Cobain’s first attempt at su*cide. The Nirvana singer had first tried su*cide one month ago, in March 1994. It was when he was in Rome and drank a mix of Rohypnol and champagne. Rohypnol is an anxiety medicine that can lead to extreme drowsiness.

According to Health Day, Beverly, a registered nurse who was Cobain’s cousin, decided to devote her time to teaching su*cide prevention after her brother’s death.

Beverly disclosed in a 2013 interview that alcoholism was an age-old problem in the Cobain household. She had seen it growing up and wasn’t surprised when Kurt gave in to it. She also talked about Cobain struggling with attention deficit disorder (ADD) as a teenager, and bipolar disease as an adult.

