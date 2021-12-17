Courtney Love net worth 2021: Singer's fortune explored as she reportedly owes $2.4 million in unpaid taxes

Singer-songwriter Courtney Love has been accused of refusing to pay the five outstanding tax debts that she accumulated from 2017 to 2021.

As per The Sun, a clerk at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office confirmed that she owes $1.9 million to the Internal Revenue Service liens and $0.5 million to the State of California.

Everything about Courtney Love's net worth and financial issues

Courtney Love, Kurt Cobain and their daughter Frances Bean Cobain (Image via Getty Images)

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Courtney Love has a net worth of $100 million, as of 2021, which is mostly derived from her ownership of her late husband Kurt Cobain's band, Nirvana.

The value of Cobain's writing and publishing rights that she inherited are around $245 million. She also owns Cobain's belongings, the value of which is around $120 million.

In 2009, the singer claimed that the money she received from Kurt's estate had been stolen or lost by inadequate accountants. She affirmed that she lost $30 million in cash and $500 million in real estate.

Courtney Love, who currently owes $2.4million in unpaid taxes, recently admitted to her habit of 'overspending' in the article she wrote for the Financial Times and said that this habit is interwoven with her addiction issues.

"It isn’t a big secret that I suffer from the disease of addiction – in particular, financial stress tends to make me go cuckoo-bananas if I’m triggered by it."

Courtney Love is currently facing a years-long legal battle with daughter Frances Bean Cobain's ex-husband Isaiah Silva over his possession of Kurt's iconic guitar that he played during Nirvana's MTV Unplugged session. In 2018, the singer was sued by her former son-in-law, who accused Courtney of planning to abduct and torture him to make him return the guitar to her.

Undercover Indie ® @UndercoverIndi On this date in 2019 The sweater Kurt Cobain wore on Nirvana's MTV Unplugged special sells at auction for $334,000 After Cobain died Courtney Love gave it to the family's nanny who sold it to pay for cancer treatments 🙏 RIP 🕊️ On this date in 2019 The sweater Kurt Cobain wore on Nirvana's MTV Unplugged special sells at auction for $334,000 After Cobain died Courtney Love gave it to the family's nanny who sold it to pay for cancer treatments 🙏 RIP 🕊️ https://t.co/RoiZrro3AY

Also Read Article Continues below

As the investigation continues, Courtney is working on her new solo album and is looking forward to finishing her awaited memoir which she has been working on for a decade now.

Checked out our interview with the cast of the new AMC+ series- Firebite? Click here for more.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia