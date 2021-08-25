Who is Spencer Elden? Baby from "Nevermind" album cover files lawsuit against Nirvana

The grown-up baby from the cover art of Nirvana’s famous Nevermind album, Spencer Elden, has sued the band for child s*xual exploitation. Spencer Elden is the baby pictured in a swimming pool on Nirvana’s 1991 album cover.

30 years after the album dropped, Spencer is now suing the surviving members of the band and Kurt Cobain's estate. In a new federal lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Spencer said he could not consent to his picture being used on the album's art at that time since he was a four-month-old baby and his legal guardians did not consent to it.

In the suit, the grown-up man has claimed that the picture is child p*rnography. He claims that the band promised to cover his private parts with a sticker but that was not done on the final album cover.

Spencer Elden says that Kurt, Dave Grohl, and the other members failed to protect and prevent him from being exploited. He added that having his naked baby body on a famous album made him suffer lifelong damages. He wants the band and Kurt Cobain’s estate to pay up an amount of $150,000.

Born on 7 February 1991, Spencer Elden is the baby from the Nevermind cover. He was a few months old when his parents received a call from underwater photographer Kirk Weddle to ask if he could use their newborn baby as part of a photoshoot for an upcoming band.

Spencer’s father used to help on the sets, custom rigging and props for photoshoots, and became friends with Kirk. Spencer recreated the photoshoot several times and has a tattoo that reads Nevermind on his chest.

Spencer Elden said that he has not completely come to terms with being on the album cover. He even said that he got a little upset and tried to reach out to the band but never received a response. He woke up being a part of a huge project, and mentioned that it feels like he is famous for nothing and isn't recognized for much beyond his appearance on the album.

Spencer Elden has now sued Nirvana’s band members and Kurt Cobain's estate concerning the picture used for the album. Representatives for Nirvana and Kurt Cobain’s estate have not yet commented on this.

