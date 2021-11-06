"I used to drink whiskey every single day": How alcohol addiction almost ruined PewDiePie's life

PewDiePie is one of the most popular YouTubers globally, having amassed a fan following of over 110M subscribers on his YouTube channel. The streamer is also famous for his fitness journey, but he recently opened up about the alcohol addiction he had to overcome for his fitness journey.

"I used to drink whiskey every single day, and I realized I was getting addicted when I was trying to cut down on it, and just how difficult that was."

He revealed that he was addicted to drinking whiskey back in late 2017 to early 2018 to cope with all the stress and anxiety he was dealing with during that time. However, he has since overcome his addiction.

PewDiePie opens up about his whiskey addiction in 2017

PewDiePie spoke about his alcohol addiction in a recent livestream, where he mentioned that he realized he was getting addicted to alcohol when he tried to quit it. He explained that he was constantly anxious and stressed, and he used whiskey to cope with those feelings. However, he soon realized that alcohol was also inducing these feelings of stress and anxiety in him.

"In retrospect, I realize that I was dealing with a lot of anxiety at the time. Drinking to escape emotions is a recipe for disaster. This was during the time of all my controversies. I was dealing with a lot of stress, probably the most I’ve ever been through."

PewDiePie had an intense alcohol addiction in 2017 (Image via PewDiePie on Instagram)

Interestingly, this was also when PewDiePie was going through the most controversies in his decade-long career. He is known to be a personality that has often made jokes that many consider offensive. Furthermore, he had also let loose a racial slur during a livestream, which almost led to him being canceled on the internet.

Naturally, PewDiePie was going through a lot of stress during that time, leading to his alcohol addiction. However, the streamer realized he was getting addicted soon enough and decided to act upon it. He started his impressive fitness journey and shifted his addiction to nicotine patches instead. Soon after, the streamer did not require the patches any longer, although it took him two tries to quit it.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

PewDiePie sharing the story of his addiction could help many viewers identify signs of their addiction and quit the same, as the streamer himself said. His community supported his gesture and congratulated him for overcoming his alcohol addiction, which is not easy.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar