Frances Bean Cobain net worth: Kurt Cobain's daughter's fortune explored as she confirms dating Tony Hawk's son, Riley

Frances Bean Cobain is currently in a relationship with Tony Hawk's son Riley. Fans of both Tony Hawk and late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain have rejoiced upon learning the news of their children's romance.

The pair's relationship was confirmed by Cobain's daughter, who shared snaps of Riley and Tony Hawk in her Instagram post celebrating the New Year. On January 2, Frances shared the pictures with the following caption:

"I wanted to share a few moments that were captured/created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy."

One of the snaps showcases Riley, while another featured the couple cozying up to each other on a boat ride along with Tony Hawk and his wife. The post also received a comment from Riley Hawk, who referred to Frances as his "love."

How much is Frances Bean Cobain worth?

According to multiple publications, Frances Bean Cobain is worth around an estimated $11.3 million. However, she is rumored to receive millions more once she turns 30 years-old in August. The visual artist and model is the only child of Nirvana's iconic lead singer Kurt Cobain and Hole's singer Courtney Love.

Frances inherited around 37-percent of her father's estate when she turned 18 in 2010. At the time of Kurt Cobain's death in 1994, two-year-old Frances was left with a large portion of the late rockstar's fortune.

As per The Blast's claims from 2018, Frances Bean Cobain reportedly received over $95,000 per month from her father's publicity rights. The publication, which obtained the legal documents of her divorce, stated she also fetched a monthly dividend of over $6,000. This additional pay brought her net monthly income at the time to over $100,000.

However, amidst her controversial divorce, Frances Bean Cobain cited her monthly spending at over $200,000. In the divorce settlement, the Los Angeles native also lost her father's famed guitar to her ex-husband. Kurt Cobain's 'MTV Unplugged' guitar was later auctioned for a record-breaking $6 million.

In a 2020 episode of RuPaul's podcast, What's The Tee, Frances talked about her inheritance and her overspending problems. She said,

"It took me stepping away from that (living in excess) and getting sober in order to realize that no matter how much money you think you have, it's not permanent."

Frances Bean Cobain also stated that she feels guilty over her massive inheritance as she "didn't earn it." The 29-year-old is rumored to amass over $200 million by next year. She is expected to have complete access to her trust money once she is thirty in August.

Furthermore, Frances' authority over her father's publicity rights would bring her several opportunities to gain millions more over biopics or documentaries on Kurt Cobain.

