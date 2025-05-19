“Go on TOUR Gramps”- Netizens react as Eminem joins Jelly Roll’s opening set at Post Malone's ‘Big Ass Stadium Tour’ stop in Detroit 

Eminem made a surprise appearance during Jelly Roll’s opening set at Post Malone’s Big As* Stadium Tour stop in Detroit on Sunday, May 19, 2025. He performed Lose Yourself to a crowd of over 46,000 at Ford Field. The rapper’s cameo, his first onstage appearance since December 2023, sparked viral reactions online.

@DanLeachDTM took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the same, and fans flooded the tweet expressing their excitement.

DanLeachDTM's tweet with a snippet of Eminem's performance (Image via X/@DanLeachDTM)

Eminem’s appearance during Roll’s set reignited calls for a solo tour, with fans flooding X with demands like:

"Go on TOUR Gramps."

Fans expressed their wish for Eminem to go on tour (Image via X/@CorralXr)

"The world needs an Eminem tour," demanded a user.

"Even still to this day, Eminem’s appearance will make a crowd go crazy. 10 years ago he did, 20 years ago he did, and still he is. It bc he the goat fsfs," noted one user.

"If Eminem shows up at your show, it is no longer your concert anymore," said one user.

"I’m having flashbacks when Ed Sheeran also did a cover a moment before Em popped out," said one user.

"His aura is insane," stated another user.

However, critics called the cameo "underwhelming" and questioned Jelly Roll’s authenticity.

"Lame.....way to rip off Ed Sheeran by bringing Eminem out.....jelly roll is the biggest phony," tweeted a user.

"Ain’t no way it was louder than a Lions game," said another.

Motor City magic: Eminem and Jelly Roll’s onstage reunion

Jelly Roll, who opened for Post Malone, paid tribute to Detroit’s music legacy earlier in his set by covering Bob Seger’s Old Time Rock and Roll. According to Rolling Stone reports published on May 19, 2025, his shout-out to Eminem highlighted the rapper’s influence.

“His music helped me through the darkest moments of my life,” said the artist.

The Tennessee artist’s visual setup included nods to Eminem’s brand, blending hometown pride with personal admiration. Clad in a military-style hooded jacket and baseball cap, Eminem joined Roll mid-performance, rapping the second verse of his Oscar-winning hit.

According to Billboard reports, published on May 19, 2025, the duo walked down a ramp to the stadium floor, engaging with the crowd and cameras.

“Detroit, what up?! Make some noise for Jelly Roll!” Eminem shouted before exiting, prompting cheers.

Jelly Roll later thanked Eminem’s manager, Paul Rosenberg, for early career support. He also incorporated nods to the rapper’s legacy, including the backward “E” logo and a reference to his restaurant, Mom’s Spaghetti.

This collaboration marked their second joint stage moment, following a June 2024 performance of Sing For the Moment with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Eminem also features on Jelly Roll’s track Somebody Save Me from his 2024 album The Death of Slim Shady.

After releasing the album Music to be Murdered By in 2020, he delivered a surprise performance at that year's Oscars. Eminem’s most recent solo appearance was at Saudi Arabia’s Soundstorm Festival in December 2024. As the tour moves to Minneapolis on May 21, fans remain divided on whether such surprises enhance or overshadow the main acts.

The Detroit stop underscored Eminem’s enduring appeal in his hometown, where chants of “Shady!” echoed long after his exit. For Jelly Roll, 2025 marks a pivotal year. He’s co-headlining Post Malone’s tour, expanding internationally, and balancing music with TV roles (Fire Country) and mentorship (American Idol).

