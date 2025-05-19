“We need justice for HOTW”— Fans hilariously react as BTS’ Jin & Yena’s close interaction on Dingo Live sparks contrast with Wendy collab

BTS' Jin made a comeback on May 16 with his second solo album, Echo. The album featured only one collaboration track, Loser with Yena, the former member of IZ*ONE, who is currently flourishing as a soloist.

Following the album release, the BTS member, Kim Seok-jin, also released a live performance video of the title track Don't Say You Love Me and Loser ft Yena, on May 18 on Dingo Music.

In the live performance video, Seok-jin and Yena stood closer than he did with Wendy for Heart on the Window from his first solo album, Happy. The duo also made eye contact during the performance, much to the delight of fans. They began sharing their reactions to the live performance and requesting a remake of Heart on the Window live performance, hoping for better chemistry this time.

"We need justice for Hotw. If u don't mind jin can we get another performance like this ?! (Og one will always iconic n fav)," one X user wrote.

"Absolutely love Jin singing with powerful female vocalists! First Wendy now Yena hope he works with both of them in the future cause their voices match really well," a user wrote

"Want this as opening song for Seokjin tour. Ft yena omg they sound so cool together," another fan wrote

"ONG WE REALLY GOT LOSER LIVE PERFORMANCE FROM JIN AND YENA, AND THEY SOUND SO AMAZING TOGETHER," another fan replied

Fans were truly surprised to witness an engaging live performance of the song. They aspired to be the next contender for such an experience with Jin. The request for Heart on the Window also continued:

"I HAVE NOW WORDS, I WAS HOLDING MY BREATH THE ENTIRE TIME. JIN AND YENA ARE SOOOOOOOO AMAZING!!!" a fan wrote

"Oh what we could've had with hotw nd Wendy" another fan commented

What is on Jin's agenda for the coming year?

Since the release of his second solo album, Echo, Kim Seok-jin has started promotions for it. From performing live at Dingo Music to visiting Mario World with the Japanese channel TBS CD TV, the BTS member has been busy. He has also appeared as a guest on the Netflix show, Screwballs, where he discussed his time with BTS and his solo journey.

Beginning June 28 this year, he will embark on his first worldwide solo concert tour, Run Seokjin, across Asia, Europe, and America, starting with a debut concert in Goyang, South Korea.

Before the album's release, he was featured in Netflix's variety show, Kian's B&B, as a regular cast member alongside comedian Kian84 and SNL host Ji Ye-eun. The trio manages an unusual guest house, inviting guests and providing them with CRM services.

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More