“Beating the system” — Fans thrilled as BTS Jin’s ‘Don’t Say You Love Me’ MV debuts #1 on YouTube global chart, dominates major music markets

On May 16, 2025, BTS member Jin released his solo song "Don't Say You Love Me," along with a music video. The video quickly reached No. 1 on YouTube's Global Daily Top Music Video Chart, marking his first solo release to top the platform's global rankings. Released alongside the track, the video gained rapid traction across multiple nations.

It achieved the top ranking globally and in South Korea, second in the United States, third in Canada, fifth in the United Kingdom, sixth in Japan, and tied for seventh in both Australia and Indonesia. Fans celebrated this achievement with excitement, with one X user remarking:

"F*ck yesss! Beating the system. No matter how many hurdles they put in our way, keep going, ARMY! Don't let them stop us from giving all we've got to the Tannies!"

This release is the K-pop idol's first major project after completing his mandatory military service.

"HELL YEAH! 🙌🔥 SO proud of you Jinnie! 😭😍💜 CONGRATULATIONS JIN DSYLM #1 ON YOUTUBE," a fan remarked.

"As it should! 😍 CONGRATULATIONS JIN DSYLM #1 ON YOUTUBE, a user mentioned.

ARMYs are thrilled about the BTS star's recent achievement, deeming it "insane" and truly deserved. Numerous fans are celebrating his success and recognizing him for reaching new milestones.

"THIS IS ABSOLUTELY INSANE!!!," a netizen said.

"See ! He is unlocking new achievments !," a person shared.

"Our Jin deserves it 🥹, " another fan added.

BTS' Jin shares that Don't Say You Love Me is the "easiest" among his further songs

BTS' Jin told Korea JoongAng Daily that although Don't Say You Love Me is slower than the other songs, he thinks it's the "easiest" to listen to.

“Although ‘Don’t Say You Love Me’ is slower than the other tracks, I felt it was the easiest on the ears."

The 32-year-old mentioned having an "awkward and nervous interaction" during his first filming with Shin Sae-kyung, but he expressed gratitude towards her.

"It was my first time acting with an actor, so it felt very awkward and clumsy. As my tension rose, things didn't go as imagined. Nevertheless, I was really grateful to Shin Sae-kyung for her wonderful performance. If you look closely, you might find me being awkward," said Jin.

"Don't Say You Love Me" is the main track by the BTS madnae from his second mini album, "Echo." The song begins with Jin quietly watching Shin drive away. Later, they encounter each other again at an art gallery. In the end, Jin chases after her car, and they reconnect, but the atmosphere remains complicated. The pop song captures the pain of trying to maintain a relationship in turmoil as things fall apart.

“I say I'm okay but I can't fake it / When weeks go by and I'm still waiting? / Don't say you miss me when you don't call / And don't say you're hurting without the scars," the lyrics read.

Choi Seok directed the visual project, which was filmed in Singapore. It blends monochrome visuals with vibrant memories to narrate the tale.

Moreover, BTS' Jin is launching his first-ever solo fan concert tour, titled the RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, beginning in mid-2025. This global tour will visit multiple countries, including South Korea, Japan, the USA, the UK, and the Netherlands. The kickoff takes place in Goyang, South Korea, on June 28, with the finale occurring at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on August 11.

