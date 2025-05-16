"He did the best acting" - Fans react as BTS' Jin admits to feeling awkward filming with Shin Sae-kyung for 'Don't Say You Love Me' MV

BTS' Jin officially released his first mini-album Echo on May 16, 2025. He also released the music video for its title track Don't Say You Love Me, featuring actress Shin Sae-kyung.

Ahead of the release, Jin took part in a Q&A with Big Hit Music, where he opened up about his experience working with actress Shin Sae-kyung for the music video.

Speaking about his first on-screen acting experience with a professional actress, the singer-songwriter candidly admitted feeling nervous and awkward during the shoot.

"It was my first time acting with an actor, so it felt very awkward and clumsy. As my tension rose, things didn't go as imagined. Nevertheless, I was really grateful to Shin Se-kyung for her wonderful performance. If you look closely, you might find me being awkward," said Jin.

Following his comments, fans who had already watched the music video flooded social media with praise.

Many applauded his emotional performance, stating that his acting felt genuine and heartfelt. One fan wrote,

"He did the best acting and look at him saying he was awkward.. Oh kim seokjin"

Fans were quick to disagree with his remarks, flooding platforms like X with supportive comments:

"Awkward?! No way! You actually nailed it actor jin!" said one netizen.

"tbh I didn't think he was awkward at all I thought he was great. it was sweet." wrote an individual on X.

"1st time watching, I just bawled my eyes out! 2nd, 3rd, 4th time... I could already sing along with you, Seokjin! Love the song so much!" posted an X user.

"Awkward he said? Where is the awkwardness? There was not even 'awk' of awkward. All this man do is spread lies saying how he is not great istg. The chemistry was so good so comfortable it looked. Like they indeed were in a long relationship. Actually did not expect that much ease" shared this fan.

As more fans tuned in to watch the Don't Say You Love Me music video, Jin's remarks about his supposed awkwardness continued to spark conversation.

Admirers not only praised his performance but also commented on his charm, emotional delivery, and the heartwarming on-screen chemistry.

"Their chemistry was so good, so much like an old couple. There was no hint of awkwardness tho. You couldn't tell a bit. Isn't he just being modest?" posted this X user.

"Understand why SK gp and knetz are going crazy of those pics..its like the nation's shy, conservative,talented son is finally showing off his gf to them" read a comment on X.

"He gets so nervous around pretty women, he is so cute" mentioned another netizen.

"I don't know what he's talking about, he was amazing. so dreamy" added this fan.

Jin returns to music with mini-album Echo

After an interval of six months from releasing his debut album Happy, Jin has returned with his new mini-album, Echo.

Although he has been keeping himself busy with regular appearances on TV entertainment programs, Jin recently spoke about a definite need to link up with fans again through his music and live performances.

For Echo, the Background singer shared that he compiled a set of songs intended for live performances without confining himself to a specific genre. In an interview with Newsen, he said:

"I composed the album with songs that are easy to perform without being limited by genre. Because when you perform, you have to have fun so that the listeners can enjoy it too. But above all, I wanted the title song to be a song that is easy to listen to. 'Don't Say You Love Me' has a slower tempo than the other songs, but I was sure it would be the easiest to listen to."

When writing lyrics to the album, Jin shared that used his standard approach of deriving ideas from the feelings that came across through the melodies. To get the proper mood for the song With the Clouds, he spent hours watching animations.

To write Nothing Without Your Love, on the other hand, he pictured himself on stage, which produced a number of emotional moments while writing the lyrics.

"Maybe that's why I often got emotional when I was working on 'Nothing Without Your Love'. I couldn't sing for a while because my throat got choked up from the overwhelming emotions" shared the vicalist.

The eldest member of BTS recently made a guest appearance at Coldplay's South Korean concert in April of 2025. The crowd's energetic sing-along touched a deep chord in him, reaffirming his desire to feel such big-stage connections with fans through his own concerts.

He shared, his connection with Coldplay extends beyond this incident. Jin had earlier presented the band with The Astronaut merch 'Wootteo' doll, which they took with them during their global tour.

Respecting the ordeal they experienced during their journey, he gifted them a new doll when they came to Korea, again underscoring the strong relationship they have.

Jin's choice to remain active not just in music but also in entertainment activities is based on his desire to interact with fans regularly.

Although, at first , he wanted to keep some parts of his personality to himself, he understood that variety shows tended to reveal his charms to the general public anyway.

With Echo, Jin aims to provide music that has strong emotions, just like what he felt when making it.

"I like music that makes me feel excited. I hope that many people will feel the same way when they listen to my new album. I think it would be even happier if people listen to it while imagining, "What would it be like at a concert?"" said the singer-songwriter.

Wrapping up his message, the BTS member promised fans globally, or what is called ARMY, that he will be seeing them soon, thanking them for the love and gratitude of always supporting him.

Jin's mini-album Echo and the music video for its title track Don't Say You Love Me are now available for streaming on major music platforms and YouTube.

