"Walking green forest"- Fans react as BTS' Jin reveals being hesitant to fight in ‘Don't Say You Love Me' MV, asking Shin Se-kyung to lead instead

Jin recently shared a backstory behind the fight scene with actress Shin Se-kyung at a Don't Say You Love Me @Seongsu fan event.
On May 17, 2025, the BTS member hosted a special fan event for his latest album in Seoul's Seongsu-dong. He performed songs from the album, including the lead single, Don't Say You Love Me and With the Cloud for the first time.
He sat down with host Jee Seok-jin and talked about his latest album, sharing many interesting anecdotes, including the making of the music video. He also discussed the fight scene between him and actress Shin Se-kyung in the MV of Don't Say You Love Me.
He said that there is a fight scene in the music video, but he has never fought in his life. He revealed that Shin Si-kyung told him to push her, but he refused and asked her instead to lead with the hitting part.
When the host asked whether he was referring to the scene where the pillow hits him, he stated, as translated by X account @mhereonlyforbts,
"thats another scene. I can't throw a punch i asked her to hit me since I was good at block hits in Run jin."
Fans took to social media to express their thoughts about this backstory. One fan remarked that he is walking green forest.
"Walking green forest," one fan commented on X.
Similar comments continued on X, where fans referred to him as a "gentleman", "cinnamon roll", and even a "golden retriever".
"My cute charming Jinnie is a true gentleman, well raised by his parents. Instead of pushing a woman he chose to pushed himself even in the mv scene," wrote a fan on X.
"Love how he’s true to himself and said no," added a fan.
More about Jin's Don’t Say You Love Me fan event
BTS vocalist held an event in Seong-dong District, Eastern Seoul, on May 17, 2025, to celebrate the release of his second EP, Echo. The event featured a special dress code inspired by the album's concept photos, as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily on April 29, 2025.
Fans who could not attend the event in person watched the live stream on Weverse. During the event, he performed his lead single live for fans and also shared many more stories about the making of the MV of Don't Say You Love Me.
He even spoke about her co-star in the Music Video, Shin Se-kyung, and called her a professional. He said, as translated by X account @mhereonlyforbts.
"shes really a professional. I didn't get to act that much. I only acted with the bts members and not other people."
In other news, the Awake singer is all set to embark on his solo debut concert tour called #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, starting June 28, 2025, in Goyang, South Korea.