"Their chemistry is insane" – Fans react as Jin and Shin Se-Kyung's visuals in Don't Say You Love Me posters go viral 

BTS' Jin and Shin Se-kyung's visuals and chemistry in the singer's upcoming track's MV, Don't Say You Love Me, have taken the internet by storm. On May 14, 2025, BIGHIT Music released D-1 posters for the track featuring the BTS member and Shin Se-kyung. The posters quickly went viral due to the duo's visuals.

Don't Say You Love Me is the lead single from Jin's latest album, Echo, which is slated for release on May 16 along with the single. The MV for the single is made in a dramatized format, and the newly released posters show the lead pair in poignant and beautiful scenes, as reported by SBS Star.

Fans took to the internet to talk and praise the visual chemistry between the lead pair. One fan remarked that their chemistry is insane.

"They're both so gorgeous and I've never seen seokjin's visuals be this perfectly matched with anyone before, I can't stop staring at them together their chemistry is insaane," a fan commented on X.

Similar reactions continued on X, where fans discussed and praised the duo's chemistry in the posters.

"the way i'm so happy that it is shin sekyung bcs their visuals match perfectly and i loved her in run on," commented another fan on X.

"i don't know how to explain this but shin sekyung's visuals and vibe matches up to jin so much that i don't even mind them acting as one or being a real couple," a fan remarked.

"just through these posters alone, you can tell they have insane chemistry like i genuinely don’t think i’m mentally equipped for the emotional devastation this mv is about to bring me like it’s going to be fcking beautiful. im in love with seokjin and shin sae kyeong chemistry," reacted another fan.

More reactions flowed on X, where one fan remarked that they can't wait for the MV, while another said that the duo can win the Best Couple award with their visuals alone.

"im so invested in this love story already, i love beautiful people together & i cant wait to watch Actor Jin & Actress Shin Saekyeong in ‘Don’t Say You Love Me MV," wrote another fan on X .

"f the posters are so intense.... I can not wait for the MV," added another fan.

"it's crazy... they can win best couple award with their visuals only,"said a fan on X.

More about Jin's latest album Echo and his upcoming concert tour

The BTS member's second EP, Echo, will be released on May 16, 2025, via BIGHIT MUSIC. The album contains seven tracks, including the lead single, Don't Say You Love Me.

Its release notice on Weverse stated that the album conveys "experiences and emotions" through the Awake singer's perspective.

"The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound," the statement read.

The album also features former IZ*ONE member Yena on the track Loser.

The BTS vocalist will also embark on a concert tour called RunSeokJin Ep Tour in support of his solo albums, Happy and Echo. The tour will kick off in Korea on June 28 at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium before heading to Japan.

The Epiphany singer will then proceed to North America, with shows in Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark. The tour will conclude with shows in the European cities of London and Amsterdam.

The schedule for the RunSeokJin EP tour:

June 28-29: Goyang, Korea, at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5-6: Chiba, Japan, at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

July 12-13: Osaka, Japan, at Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17-18: Anaheim, California, at Honda Center

July 22-23: Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

July 26-27: Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena

July 30-31: Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center

Aug. 5-6: London, U.K., at The O2

Aug. 9-10: Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

In other news, Jin will appear on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 21, 2025.

