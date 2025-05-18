“BTS are Dynamite haters?”-ARMY taken aback as Jin admits the group was not a big fan of their Billboard-topping hit

BTS member Jin made an interesting revelation on the latest episode of the variety show Screwballs, which aired on May 18 on Netflix. In that episode, Jin shared that the group's international hit track Dynamite was not their enthusiastic choice.

Narrating the incident and calling the song's release "some god's work," Jin said,

"We were very lucky. Here's the thing with "Dynamite." It was never the song that the members favored. We had a scheduled tour, but it got canceled due to the pandemic. We couldn't just idle, so our agency prepared three demos for us. "Dynamite" was the first one we heard. We asked for alternatives, but we liked the other two less. We weren't exactly thrilled about it."

Fans were surprised to hear that Dynamite was not BTS's favorite track. From supporting the group's initial hesitation to acknowledging that it is somewhat of an awkward revelation, here's how some fans reacted:

"BTS are dynamite haters?" an X user commented.

"sorry jin i f*cking love dynamite like i am on the stars every night," a fan wrote.

"Can't believe i have to defend my queen dynamite from bts themselves," another fan wrote.

"It was the right song performed by the right people at the right time. As Tablo said, there’s a hit song and a song that hits. Dynamite is the former with a bit of the latter. Because it lit up the world of many when it was released. No matter what it’s a historic song for us," a fan remarked.

Fans were surprised to hear that BTS did not approve of the song.

"I can't dislike it too much bc hearing dynamite on the american radio made me dive back in to bts and got me here but let's just say I hope we never get another dynamite as a single or tt again," a fan wrote.

"i feel like most of artists say the same thing about their biggests songs. the hits are always the last songs you expect it to be. you can’t fabricate it. it just happens. some songs speaks to the general audience more than the once you put more of your honesty in," another fan replied.

"NO ONE COULD HAVE DO THE JUSTICE TO DYNAMITE OTHER THAN BTS," another fan wrote

What has BTS Jin been up to since his military discharge? Where are the other BTS members now?

Jin recently made a comeback with his second EP, Echo, with the title track Don't Say You Love Me. Currently, he is promoting that album. He was the first BTS member to be discharged from the military. He was discharged in June 2024, following which he immediately began pursuing his solo activities. He released his first solo album, Happy, and also started his variety show Run Jin. Additionally, he also appeared on the Netflix variety show Kian's Bizarre B&B.

Another BTS member, j-hope, was discharged from the military in October 2024. Since then, he has performed at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes in January 2025 and then embarked on his first solo tour, Hope on the Stage, in February 2025. The idol also released songs like LV Bag, Mona Lisa, and Sweet Dreams since returning from the military.

In other news, BTS members RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are reported to be discharged from their mandatory service in June 2025. As the dispatch date draws close, fans anticipate a group reunion for the first time since 2022.

