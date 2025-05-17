"They're really so much lucky"- Fans react as BTS' Jin gifts ARMYs Gucci Lip gloss, Laneige product & more at Seongsu live event 

On May 17, 2025, BTS' Jin prepared extravagant gifts for ARMYs, including Gucci Lip gloss, Laneige cream skin product, a photocard, and a Mini ECHO Jin doll at the Don't Say You Love Me Seongsu live event, garnering fan reactions online. The event was broadcast live at 5:30 pm Korean Standard Time, through streaming platforms such as Weverse, WEB, TV APP, and more.
Subsequently, multiple photos and videos of BTS' Jin's gifts for fans circulated on social media. Netizens could not stop gushing over the Running Wild singer's gesture. Among the reactions was that of an X (formerly Twitter) user, who tweeted that the 180 fans who attended the event were lucky.
"They're really so much lucky," they said.
Fans stated that BTS' Jin's mini Echo doll was adorable. They could not stop praising the male artist's latest thoughful gesture.
"Real definition of payback investment army bought tix/album to join him in Seongsu and in returned they got these multiple prices gifts," a fan reacted.
"OMFG THE DOLL IS SO F*CKING CUTE I'M DYING,IT EVEN HAS JIN'S SMALL WAIST," a fan shared.
"Life is so unfair *crying in the corner," a fan commented.
Some internet users mentioned that BTS' Jin had a beautiful heart and that they were elated for fans who received them.
"Awwww bless his beautiful heart," a user shared.
"OMG I AM SOOO JEALOUS AND HAPPY FOR THEM AT THE SAME TIME," a user mentioned.
"He always have the best thoughtful gifts. Bless his generous heart. He is always giving without measure," a user commented.
BTS' Jin talked about how Tom Cruise reached out to him for appearing on the Run Jin show
On May 17, 2025, the Running Wild singer appeared on Wendy's South Korean show, Wendy's Young Street, where he talked about how Tom Cruise reached out to him and the team for appearing on the Run Jin show. He added, as translated by X user @Jiniya1204:
"I feel so grateful and honored. It was not us that reached out to him. It was Tom Cruise's team that contacted us first to tell us he wanted to guest star in my show. So we told them we'll arrange it to best fit them. And I got to pre-screen his movie that releases this time."
In recent news, the male artist released his second solo album, Echo, on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time. The record featured Don't Say You Love Me as the title track.