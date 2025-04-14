The K-pop boy group Bangtan Sonyeondan, aka BTS, debuted in the year 2013 under BigHit Entertainment. The group consists of members Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, RM, V, and Jungkook. The seven member K-pop group has amassed a massive fanbase and won several accolades over the years with its songs and music videos. Their MVs have been lauded for their high-quality visuals, imaginative concepts, and complex dance routines.

BTS' MVs are also known for their references and approach to literature and art and their storytelling methods. These K-pop MVs are viewed by millions of viewers and the numbers are continuously growing at present as well. Whether it is the powerful ON or the artistic Black Swan, here is a list of 5 BTS music videos no K-pop fan should miss.

Disclaimer: The article contains the author's opinions.

Dynamite, ON, and 3 other highly acclaimed BTS music videos to watch

1) Dynamite (2020) - 1.9 Billion views

A glimpse from Dynamite MV (Image via YouTube/ HYBE LABELS)

Dynamite was BTS' first-ever all-English song, which also gained them entry to the global market. With neon-lit sets, throwback dancing moves, and intense performances, the video offers a fresh outlook on life after the gloomy tone of their previous releases.

Dynamite became a worldwide hit, showing how BTS can overcome language differences and connect people all across the globe through their music.

The retro-inspired clothing, vibrant lights, and fun choreography made the Dynamite music video a hit upon its release. It garnered a whopping 101.1 million views in 24 hours, becoming the most-watched MV in a day on YouTube.

2) Blood Sweat & Tears (2016) - 1 Billion Views

Released in 2016, Blood Sweat & Tears marked a notable transition for BTS, stepping into a more artistic and sophisticated space. Based on Herman Hesse's acclaimed novel Demian, Blood Sweat & Tears is filled with references to art, mythology, and literature, creating a surreal storytelling experience for viewers.

Through its sets, the video explores themes of temptation, sacrifice, and the challenges of youth, making it one of BTS' most visually stunning music videos.

3) Black Swan (2020) - 551 Million Views

The Black Swan music video is arguably one of their most emotionally charged and artistically complex works. It demonstrates the group's skill in showcasing deep motifs with striking visuals.

Released in 2020 for their Map of the Soul: 7 album, the song and its music video examine themes of identity, the challenges of an artist, and the fear of losing oneself amid fame and popularity. The Black Swan MV is remarkable not only for its engaging choreography and visuals, but also for its rich storytelling.

4) ON (2020) - 639 Million Views

ON is a dynamic anthem of strength, and its music video enhances the song's powerful energy. Upon its debut, fans praised its masterfully designed sets, engaging choreography, and the narrative focused on determination. The video showcases BTS' development as artists.

It artfully combines contemporary and historical aspects, exploring themes of conflict and self-discovery. The members also showcased their intensity during the fine dance break, which is another highlight of ON's MV.

5) Spring Day (2017) - 547 Million Views

Jimin in Spring Day MV Image via YouTube/ HYBE LABELS)

Spring Day is one of the group's most poignant creations, not just in terms of the MV, but lyrically as well. Lauded for its heavy symbolism, the MV explores themes such as loss, tragedy, longing, and hope. Through different literary scenes and locations, the MV compares the passage of time and the loss of separation.

Spring Day became the first song on MelOn (South Korean music streaming platform) to surpass 1 billion streams, proving its popularity among listeners.

The mega K-pop group has released more than 50 music videos, and all of them define their music style in a new light. Some other music videos that K-pop fans can check out are Fake Love, Not Today, DNA, Boy With Luv, I NEED U, Fire, and Yet To Come.

