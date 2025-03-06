“Making sure wooshik doesn’t mess up a third time” — Fans react to Park Hyung-sik’s Buried Hearts promo using Taehyung’s 'Blood Sweat & Tears' parts

On March 5, 2025, the Wooga squad (Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik, Park Seo-jun, Peakboy, and BTS' Kim Taehyung) saw an unexpected connection on SBS's Instagram post for Park Hyung-sik's latest drama Buried Hearts.

SBS posted a 4x4 grid video of Park Hyung-sik's expressions from the episodes of Buried Hearts. They used the song Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS and matched each expression to the words 'blood,' 'sweat,' and 'tears.'

Fans loved the irony of the post because Choi Woo-shik, Hyung-sik, and Tae-hyung's close friend, had previously forgotten the song's lyrics. The incident has become a running gag in the group and also a popular meme amongst the fans.

"Making sure wooshik doesn’t mess up a third time," tweeted a fan on X.

"Wooshik be like: “Better be that I master this title,"" wrote a fan.

"*covers the name of the song* @ Wooshik, what is the name of the song playing in this clip?" said another fan.

"And they used Tae’s part? Sbs understood the assignment," added a netizen.

Fans were also speculating if BTS' V, aka Taehyung, will be making a cameo in the drama. Some even thought that V would sign up with Park Hyung-sik's label for his acting ventures. However, these seem to be just fans' wishful speculations as the idol is currently on a hiatus owing to his military enlistment duties.

It is also essential to note that there has been no mention from any official sources of the BTS member taking up acting roles in the future.

"I think taes gonna be under his label as actor," wrote a user.

"They know that tae is watching the drama too Hyungsik did a great job in buried hearts n I really liked his acting in it. Can't wait for episode 5 now," said another user.

"Wooshik who still can't remember the words sweating harder," added a fan.

What is the Wooga Squad? All you need to know about Park Hyung-sik's close friends

The Wooga comes from the Korean phrase Woori-ga Gajok-inga? (우리가 가족인가?) meaning "Are we family?" The five members — Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik, Park Seo-jun, Peakboy, and BTS' V - make up the Wooga Squad. Initially, Park Seo-jun, Park Hyung-sik and V formed a friendship during the filming of the 2016 historical drama Hwarang. The drama also marked V's acting debut.

Later, Seo-jun introduced the trio to Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy. Their friendship grew stronger after they appeared on the variety show In The Soop: Friendcation. The five artists often show up to support each other in their ventures and are active on social media to promote each other.

BTS' V is slated to be discharged from the military in June 2025. Choi Woo-shik was last seen in the romance drama Melo Movie opposite Park Bo-young whereas Park Hyung-sik is currently reigning in the weekend drama slot with Buried Hearts. The drama garnered peak viewership ratings last week, becoming the number one drama in its slot.

Reportedly, Park Seo-jun will be seen next in a romance drama Waiting for Gyeong-do opposite Won Jin-an of Heartbeat fame.

