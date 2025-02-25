"That is tatamic alright"– Netizens notice Choi Woo-shik mirroring his Wooga Squad friend BTS' Taehyung’s iconic expression in Melo Movie

Recently, fans of actor Choi Woo-shik and BTS' Taehyung (V) spotted a familiar expression while watching one of the episodes of Melo Movie. In one particular scene, Woo-shik’s facial reaction closely resembled Taehyung’s well-known “Tata Mic” expression, leading fans to flood social media with their observations

The Tata Mic expression became famous during BTS’ 2021 FESTA when V attempted to swap his given reward for a Tata-themed Bluetooth microphone. To playfully trick the staff, he made an exaggerated, mischievous face while pretending to eat the slip of paper with his actual reward written on it.

The moment quickly became a meme, and since then, fans have recognized the expression in many of V's moments whether on live broadcasts, Run BTS! episodes, or even brand collaborations.

As soon as the episode aired, some fans confidently declared that Woo-shik had unintentionally channeled the Singularity singer. An X user, @ARMXYZBTS wrote,

"That is tatamic alright."

Others too chimed in and humorously questioned if they were seeing things or if their eyes were "deceiving them."

"choi wooshik making the tata mic face in the melo movie or are my eyes deceiving me," an X user wrote.

"Perks of being friends with tata mic," another fan added.

"This is 1000000% Taehyung’s tata mic face. your friend’s habits do rub off on you," a netizen remarked.

"choi wooshik's character in melo movie is so taehyung tata-mic-face coded," another person wrote.

Many joked about whether their long-term friendship had led Woo-shik to unconsciously adopt the BTS member's signature look.

"This is exactly what I thought when I saw it, I was like man Taehyung is rubbing off on him," a fan commented.

"Wookshik totally coded Taehyung’s Tata Mic in his new drama! So is true “People who’ve been with their loved ones for a long time start adopting each other’s habits.”!," another user mentioned.

BTS' Taehyung and Choi Woo-shik’s close bond, previous Tata Mic moments, and their current activities

Choi Woo-shik and V are both part of the famous Wooga Squad, a group of celebrity friends that also includes actors Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik, along with musician Peakboy. Their friendship began in 2016 when Taehyung starred in the K-drama Hwarang alongside Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik. Over time, Seo-joon introduced him to Woo-shik and Peakboy, and the five have remained close ever since.

The group frequently supports each other’s projects, whether through surprise appearances or social media shout-outs. Their dynamic was also showcased in In The Soop: Friendcation, a reality show that followed them on a short getaway, giving fans a glimpse into their strong bond.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Woo-shik has been caught mimicking the Tata Mic face. In June 2023, fans noticed him making a strikingly similar expression during a Wooga Squad livestream, further fueling the idea that their friendship has led to some shared habits.

Currently, Choi Woo-shik is busy promoting Melo Movie, while V is in the final months of his military service. The BTS star enlisted in December 2023 and is serving in the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the Republic of Korea Army. His discharge is set for June 2025, right before BTS’ 12th debut anniversary.

With only a few months left until his return, fans are eagerly awaiting more Wooga Squad moments, wondering what hilarious interactions will come next once V completes his service.

