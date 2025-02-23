"Tae is judging you!"– Fans in stitches as actor Choi Woo-shik once again struggles to recognize his Wooga Squad friend Taehyung’s BTS' song BS&T

On February 24, 2025, actor Choi Woo-shik went viral after he could not guess his friend, BTS' Taehyung’s hit track Blood, Sweat & Tears during the game segment of an interview with Elle Korea.

In the viral clip, Choi Woo-shik was participating in a guessing game with his Melo Movie co-stars Park Bo-young, Lee Jun-young, and Jeon So-nee. When the emojis for the BTS track were shown, his and Bo-young's team struggled to figure out the song.

Meanwhile, the opposing team of Lee Jun-young and Jeon So-nee guessed Blood, Sweat & Tears immediately. Netizens couldn't help but point out the déjà vu moment as they remembered how the actor had made a similar mistake before. This added another funny moment to the actor’s history of forgetting his Wooga Squad friend’s songs.

This clip reminded fans of one of the previous moments from Jinny’s Kitchen in 2023, where Woo-shik, Park Seo-joon, and Taehyung played a guessing game. At that time, the Parasite actor was challenged to complete the phrase “Blood, Sweat, and…” but instead of answering “Tears,” he said “Removed.”

His mistake got a side-eye from the Singularity singer, who then jokingly questioned the production team if he should "hit" Woo-shik for the blunder. Park Seo-joon, who was present there couldn't help but burst into laughter.

Fans quickly took to social media, teasing Woo-shik for repeating the mistake. An X user wrote:

"Wookshik, Tae is judging you!"

Others joined in on the fun, reminiscing about the previous incident and discussing Woo-shik’s struggle with the song once again. Many joked that the actor had “lost” to Blood, Sweat & Tears yet again.

"Memories flash backed before Wooshik's eyes," an X user wrote.

"What is Wooshik’s beef with BS&T??? Man come on?!," a fan mentioned.

"This should be ingrained after the last time," a user added.

"tae about to send him a long txt msg from inside the barracks," a person wrote.

Others joked that Taehyung’s first act after military discharge might be to "disown" Woo-shik over this repetitive mistake.

"And he still didn’t get it. Taehyung will be ready to throw hands this time," another fan added.

"The first news after tae's out of military is gonna be about him disowning wooshik,' a netizen remarked.

"Wooshik is gonna get kicked out of Wooga at this rate," an X user commented.

What is Wooga Squad? All we know about the friend squad including BTS' Taehyung, actor Choi Woo-shik, Park Seo-joon, & more

The Wooga Squad is a popular friendship group that includes BTS' Taehyung, actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and musician Peakboy. The name "Wooga" was derived from the Korean phrase Woori-ga Gajok-inga? (우리가 가족인가?). It translates to "Are we family?".

The friendship began when Taehyung starred in the 2016 drama Hwarang. The star-studded cast of that drama also had Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik and their bond grew. Seo-joon later introduced the Grammy-nominated singer to his other longtime friends Woo-shik and Peakboy.

Their strong bond was further highlighted in In The Soop: Friendcation, a reality show that followed the members on a short vacation together.

Over the years of their friendship, the quintet has supported each other’s projects, often making surprise appearances at each other’s events. They also share other members' new projects on their social media.

While Choi Woo-shik continues to promote his new drama, the BTS member is in the final months of his military service. He enlisted in December 2023 and is currently serving in the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the Republic of Korea Army.

Taehyung is set to get discharged in June 2025, just a few days before BTS’ 12th debut anniversary. With only a few months left, fans are eagerly waiting for his return, hoping for more Wooga Squad interactions.

