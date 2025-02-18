Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, and Choi Woo-shik to star in Dubai Tourism's global campaign

On Februray 18, 2025, Xports News reported that Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, and Choi Woo-shik have been invited by the Dubai Tourism Authority to star in their global campaign. The trio has been selected as "Dubai Friends," and they will be leaving for the shoot of the global campaign in Dubai by the end of this month.

This marks Park Hyung-sik's second consecutive year as a member of Dubai Friends. He was appointed last year alongside his Doctor Slump co-star, Park Shin-hye.

Dubai Friends are honorary ambassadors who will take part in a global campaign for Dubai Tourism. The selected actors will receive a state guest-level invitation to visit Dubai, UAE, as part of this initiative. The cast of Doctor Slump filmed a campaign video in 2024 titled Dubai, Who's Ready?, in which they explored iconic landmarks and hidden gems.

Dubai Friends campaign is not the first time for Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, and Choi Woo-shik to come together for a project

For the uninitiated, Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, and Choi Woo-shik have been close friends for many years and are members of the Wooga Squad, which also includes rapper Peakboy and BTS vocalist V, known as Kim Taehyung.

This circle of five friends was originally formed on the sets of Hwarang, where BTS V, Park Hyung-sik, and Park Seo-joon starred together and developed a close bond.

The trio's circle expanded thanks to the Itaewon Class actor, who introduced them to his close friends, actors Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy. The group's name Wooga Squad is an abbreviation of 'Woori-ga Gajok-inka?', which translates to 'Are We Family?', as they spend much time together.

The friend group has starred together in various variety shows. The most well-known of these is In the Soop: Friendcation, where the close-knit group embarked on a four-day, three-night friendship getaway.

Choi Woo-shik, BTS V, and Park Seo-joon reunited in the 2023 tvN variety show Jinny's Kitchen. Set against the backdrop of Bacalar, Mexico, the show showcased their culinary skills as they introduced Korean street food to the foreign customers at their restaurant.

The friend group made a special appearance for Choi Woo-shik's online fan meeting, "A Midsummer Night's Dream" in 2021. They also came together in the music video for Peakboy's single Gyopo Hairstyle in the same year.

In other news, Choi Woo-shik's latest Netflix series, titled Melo Movie, was released on February 14, 2025, where he portrayed Ko Gyeom, a passionate film enthusiast. Meanwhile, Park Seo-joon is ready to star in JTBC's forthcoming drama, Waiting for Gyeongdo, which is set to premiere in 2025.

Park Hyung-sik is also preparing for the release of his upcoming SBS drama titled Buried Hearts, which is scheduled for February 21, 2025.

