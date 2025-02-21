Park Bo-young and Choi Woo-shik’s ‘Melo Movie’ fails to make a mark in the global market despite topping the Korean charts

On February 21, 2025, Netflix’s official website Tudum released its weekly Top 10 global non-English TV series, where Melo Movie was not listed. The rom-com starring Park Bo-young and Choi Woo-shik premiered on Valentine's Day with 10 episodes.

According to Flix Patrol, the film climbed to No. 1 within two days on Netflix Korea’s “Top 10 TV Series in South Korea.” For seven days straight, it held the top spot, surpassing The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, starring Ju Ji-hoon and Choo Young-woo.

Park Bo-young and Choi Woo-shik’s Melo Movie does not make a mark in the global market

Melo Movie has yet to gain global traction despite leading Netflix Korea’s charts. Its international start is significant, as a show's first week often shapes its long-term performance on Netflix.

The series trailed behind Sintonia season 5, a Brazilian drama that landed at No. 10 with 1.8 million views. At No. 8 with 2.7 million views was Squid Game season 2, and at No. 7 with 2.8 million views was The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. These two Korean dramas were the only ones on the chart.

The K-drama brings actor Woo-shik and writer Lee Na-eun together again after their work on SBS’s Our Beloved Summer. The 2022 romance drama gained popularity in Korea and Asia, reaching a peak viewership rating of 5.3% (per Korea Times). However, their latest project has not seen the same level of attention.

The Netflix show, directed by Oh Choong-hwan (The Doctors, While You Were Sleeping), follows four young adults pursuing love and career ambitions in the film industry. At the center is Ko Gyeom, a film critic and lifelong cinephile, and Kim Mubee, an aspiring director with a complex past.

Choi Woo-shik plays Gyeom, and Park Bo-young portrays Mubee. They had a relationship in the past but went their respective paths after an unanticipated circumstance. The two meet yet again when Ko Gyeom moves in next door. Their reunion brings unresolved issues to the surface.

Choi Woo-shik shared what his Wooga Squad friends said about the Melo Movie

Melo Movie held its press conference in Jongno, Seoul on February 12, 2025,. There, director Oh Choong-hwan and lead actors Choi Woo-shik, Park Bo-young, Lee Jun-young, and Jeon So-nee were in attendance.

Park Hyung-Sik with Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik with Park Bo-young (Image via Instagram/@phs1116, @dntlrdl)

The Parasite star revealed that his Wooga Squad friends were "excited" to see his chemistry with Bo-young. Notably, the 35-year-old actress formerly worked with both Seo-joon and Hyung-sik. Now, she starred alongside Woo-shik in Melo Movie.

“They were all really excited. Not just my friends, but everyone kept saying how amazing she is—how talented, kind, and wonderful she is." Choi Woo-shik said.

Recently, the UAE tourism campaign Dubai Friends brought this Wooga Squad trio together again. This is their first on-screen collaboration since In the Soop: Friendcation three years ago.

Fans can catch all the episodes of Melo Movie on Netflix.

