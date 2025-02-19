The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call star Ju Ji-hoon confirmed to appear as a guest on You Quiz on the Block

Ju Ji-hoon is set to appear as a guest on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, with filming scheduled for next week, according to Xports News on February 19. Ju Ji-hoon has been garnering immense popularity for his role in the Netflix original series Trauma Center, which premiered in January.

As he prepares to appear on You Quiz on the Block, he will sit down with hosts Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho to reflect on his acting journey and share behind-the-scenes stories from The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, which has become another defining work in his career.

Ju Ji-hoon in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call follows Baek Kang-hyeok, a brilliant surgeon with battlefield experience, as he takes on the challenge of revitalizing a struggling trauma team. Since its release, the series has dominated both domestic and international charts, maintaining a strong presence and generating significant buzz.

Ju Ji-hoon takes on the role of Kang-hyeok, a doctor appointed to lead the trauma team at Hanuk Hospital. Known for his unconventional and high-risk methods, he prioritizes saving lives over gaining approval. His direct approach earns him nicknames like "pit bull" and "rude brat," but he remains unfazed by others' opinions.

Casting Ju Ji-hoon for the role was a straightforward choice, as Studio N had previously collaborated with him on multiple projects and had confidence in his ability to bring the character to life. Meanwhile, Choo Young-woo, seen in Tale of Lady Ok, and Ha Young, known for Face Me, who portray other members of the trauma team, were selected through auditions and are rising talents in the industry, as reported by Forbes on February 3.

His portrayal of the genius surgeon Baek Kang-hyeok has particularly resonated with viewers, solidifying his status as a top-tier actor. With the success of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, Ju Ji-hoon is once again at the peak of his career.

You Quiz on the Block to add a special segment in an upcoming episode

The upcoming episode of You Quiz on the Block, airing on February 19, will feature a special segment titled "Hwajesung 1st Place," highlighting extraordinary individuals.

Violinist Kim Yu-na, who went viral with her Rome airport performance (160 million views), will share her journey of dedication, practicing six hours daily for years. Her transformation from a talented child to a commanding performer will be highlighted in a live performance.

Dr. Kim Eui-shin, a top cancer specialist at MD Anderson, will discuss cancer prevention, warning signs, and personalized treatment for Koreans. He will also share his unique health regimen.

Nutritionist Kim Bo-young, known for crafting gourmet-level company meals on a tight budget, will reveal behind-the-scenes stories of her viral dishes. Yoo Jae-seok’s reaction to her culinary skills promises laughter and entertainment.

Lastly, actress Cha Joo-young, famed for The Glory and Won-kyung, will share her decade-long struggle in the industry, audition experiences, and deep connection with fans. She will also address rumors about her financial background and her unwavering determination to succeed as an actor.

Meanwhile, You Quiz on the Block airs every Wednesday at 8:45 PM.

