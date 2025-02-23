“Congrats Sergeant Kim!”- Fans celebrate BTS’ Taehyung’s promotion to the highest military rank

On February 23, 2025, BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, reached a new milestone as he currently serves in the last phase of his military term. The singer updated fans through his Instagram account, @thv, where he shared a series of 12 photos from his time in the military. The pictures showed his moments, including holding a bouquet in his house while in his duty outfit, with a snowman, one with a fresh haircut, and another where he shows off his buffed-up physique post-workout.

Ad

However, his caption caught the attention of the fans the most. V addressed himself as "Sergeant Kim" in the caption. He also counted down 107 days left until discharge and expressed his excitement about reuniting with fans as the harsh winter season ends. His caption, as translated by Google, read:

"I came to report Sergeant Kim's survival.! It's D-107. The scary winter is over and I'll take care of yourself in the warm spring and get ready for it!"

Ad

Trending

Ad

This promotion to Sergeant is reported to be the highest rank achievable in South Korea’s mandatory military service. Therefore, it marked a proud moment for both Taehyung and his fans.

Fans flocked to social media to celebrate his promotion and showered him with congratulatory messages. An X user, @jwansvoo0430, wrote,

"Congrats Sergeant Kim! So proud of you."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others also joined in to celebrate the idol's latest achievement.

"he is back with his rank showing off energy. we are backk," a fan commented.

"congrats to my teddy bear! this impressive achievement is the testimony of his dedication, effort towards his person. this new step in his military career will bring new challenges & opportunities. he’s our pride!," another user remarked.

Ad

"Topping charts, topping ranks. Usual king behavior," an X user wrote.

"PROUD IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT. CONGRATULATIONS SERGEANT KIM," another user added.

Others, too, expressed immense pride, celebrating Taehyung's achievement of reaching the highest rank. Many praised his dedication and hard work, sharing their joy over this milestone.

"OMG! KIM TAEHYUNG our V is officially a Army Sergeant! Our TaeTae, reaching the highest rank! We're bursting with pride! He's worked so hard, and we're so incredibly happy for him," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Congratulations V .. proud moment for bts," a netizen remarked.

"today has been such a good day! we love you sergeant kim," another person added.

BTS' Taehyung’s military journey and training under Special Forces

Taehyung enlisted for his mandatory military service in December 2023 on the same day as BTS leader RM. The duo completed their basic training at the Nonsan Training Center. However, the Singularity singer further went on for additional training to be a part of the Special Duty Team (SDT).

Ad

For those who don't know, SDT is one of the elite units of the South Korean Army’s 2nd Military Police Corps. It is said that the soldiers are given rigorous training as the unit specializes in special tasks like countering terrorism and similar high-security missions.

At the beginning of this year in January, Taehyung also participated in extreme cold-weather training from January 6 to January 17, 2025, as part of the drill. The training took place in regions where temperatures went as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius. This was to test soldiers’ endurance and prepare them for combat in harsh winter conditions.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Taehyung is scheduled to get discharged in June 2025, just days before the group’s 12th anniversary on June 13, adding to the excitement among fans. The septet is expected to reunite later in the year as RM, Jungkook, Jimin, and SUGA will also complete their service in June.

With only a few months left until Taehyung's return, fans are eagerly counting down the days, flooding social media with messages of support. While there are speculations about BTS making a group comeback later this year, no official confirmation has been made yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback