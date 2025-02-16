"Tour in 2025?"– BTS' Jin’s Weverse comment sparks speculation about Jungkook’s solo activities following his military discharge

Fans are abuzz with speculation about BTS member Jungkook’s solo activities following his military discharge, after a cryptic comment by fellow bandmate Jin on Weverse. The discussion ignited when Jin hinted that Jungkook might have a packed schedule soon after returning from service, leading many to wonder if a solo world tour could be on the horizon.

On February 15, 2025, Jungkook shared an emotional message with ARMY on Weverse, reflecting on his military service and his excitement about reuniting with fans and bandmates. He expressed that time seemed to be passing quickly, and while there were moments of uncertainty, he remained hopeful about the future.

Shortly after his post, Jin and j-hope—who have already completed their military service—responded in the comments. While j-hope affectionately acknowledged Jungkook’s growth, it was Jin’s remark that caught everyone’s attention. He mentioned that Jungkook would be even busier than him just a month after discharge. He replied,

“Jweke.. a month after you’re discharged, you’ll be busier than me. Don’t worry.”

This immediately led fans to speculate about the youngest member’s solo projects. Many theorized that Jin’s words hinted at a possible solo tour for the BTS maknae, similar to those undertaken by Suga and j-hope. An X user, @ChdryDelhi wrote,

"Ok so as per Jin's comment on jk's weverse post jungkook's gonna be extremely busy that means jjk2 is happening or SOLO JK WORLD TOUR?? y'all OMGGG fingers crossed .i know iam overthinking but iam excited jungkook's gonna be booked and busy!!!!!!"

While no official announcements have been made regarding a solo tour, the mere possibility has sent fans into a frenzy, eagerly awaiting any confirmation from HYBE.

"It sounds like jk is already booked," a fan commented.

"LMAO is Seokjin giving spoilers again," another user wrote.

"jjk2 rollout and a jk world tour oh he knows something we don't," a fan mentioned.

"he still has less than 4 months there but im READY for wtv hes gonna do when he comes out," a netizen wrote.

Others chimed in, wondering if Jin was subtly dropping hints and "spilling tea" about the Euphoria singer’s plans after his discharge.

"Hello Mr. Kim...care to elaborate??? We're here toooooo...you can't say that on a public platform and expect us to be all cool," an X user remarked.

"Jin spilling some tea here but this is real I fear the amount of projects waiting for him he’s gonna be restless," a fan wrote.

"Seokjin? What does this mean?!?!? New JK content?," another user added.

More about Jungkook's solo activities and BTS' tours

Given his popularity as a solo artist, the idea of a solo tour is not far-fetched. Before enlisting, he made a significant impact with his debut album GOLDEN, released in November 2023. The album set multiple records, including becoming the most-streamed debut album by an Asian soloist on Spotify and selling over 2.1 million copies on its release day.

Adding to the speculation, a recent report from South Korean media outlet Money Today highlighted the BTS idol as a major factor in HYBE Entertainment’s market performance. The reports state that his return could significantly impact the company’s stock value, as he remains one of the most anticipated solo acts under the label.

With entertainment stocks already on an upward trend, his comeback is expected to drive even more interest in the industry.

Jungkook is not the only BTS member making waves as a soloist. Suga was the first to embark on a world tour under his Agust D moniker, followed by j-hope, whose Hope on the Stage tour kicks off at the end of February 2025.

The rapper’s tour spans multiple cities in Asia and North America, with historic solo stadium performances in Los Angeles. Given the pattern of solo tours among BTS members, many believe the GOLDEN artist could be next.

Despite the excitement, there is also uncertainty. BTS is expected to make a full-group comeback after all members complete their service in June 2025.

