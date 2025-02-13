"DO YOUR JOB!!" – Fans slam HYBE and media for allegedly erasing BTS' Jungkook’s Spotify milestone, demand fair recognition

On February 13, 2025, BTS fans called out HYBE and Kpop Herald for allegedly erasing Jungkook’s latest Spotify achievement. The controversy began when Kpop Herald, an X update account, posted about Jimin becoming the first K-pop soloist to have two songs surpass one billion streams on Spotify. However, fans quickly pointed out that Jungkook had already reached this milestone with three songs:

Seven (ft. Latto) Left and Right (ft. Charlie Puth) Standing Next to You

Fans expressed their frustration over what they saw as selective recognition, accusing HYBE of consistently failing to highlight Jungkook’s solo success. They claimed this was not an isolated incident, but part of a larger pattern where the label allegedly minimizes his achievements while promoting others.

An X user, @sehgal_rit57469, wrote:

"@BIGHIT_MUSIC, Stop Playing Games—DO YOUR JOB! Give Jungkook the same promotion and support and hype as you do the other members!!! Silence is Guilt - We See Everything FANS DEMAND ANSWERS HYBE."

Many also criticized the Kpop Herald for spreading incomplete information and later issuing a revision that categorized Jimin’s achievement differently, seemingly to justify the oversight.

"This is simply embarrassing and highly unprofessional, @Kpop_Herald, spreading misinformation as facts, allowing Hybe to ruin your journalistic integrity because they have chosen to black list their own artist. Just pathetic," an X user expressed.

"NONSENSE!!!!! Do u know what u look fv*king weird at this rate? Deleting a post then repost just to mention all those unnecessary words so u can categorize them???? WHO TF U THINK U ARE?? HOW PATHETIC! How much did Hype/Bighit pay you? Just STFU AND GET LOST ALREADY," another fan wrote.

"Where is the apology? you are explaining jm record here but what about your apology to Jungkook?," another person reported.

"Still, no apology for being unprofessional, spreading lies, and misinformation. How much has HYBE paid you for all this?," a user added.

Fans flooded social media with demands for fair treatment, stating that the Euphoria singer's global success should be celebrated equally. They argued that despite breaking multiple records, he has not received the same level of promotion from his own company.

"BigHit’s social media blackout is intentional and harmful. Jung Kook is the biggest artist in the industry right now, yet his own label refuses to promote and highlight his achievements properly," a fan commented.

"@BIGHIT_MUSIC is surely not doing their job. I mean it’s been known already that they can’t even do their job, and it’s sad we had to keep telling/reminding them to do their job….. This is why I always say Jungkook deserves a better label that could promote him well," another user wrote.

"please do your job! Jung Kook is your biggest moneymaker! Be grateful for having him in your company!," a netizen remarked.

BTS' Jungkook's solo activities, military service, and more

Following the backlash, Kpop Herald deleted its initial post and later issued a revised statement acknowledging the idol's achievement.

The updated post clarified that while Jimin was the first K-pop soloist to have two billion-streamed songs "without collaborations", Jungkook was the first to reach the milestone, including solo, collaboration, and featured tracks.

Fans remained unsatisfied, arguing that the correction appeared calculated to justify the initial omission rather than genuinely acknowledging the artist's record. Many accused the page of attempting to categorize achievements in a way that diminished his success, further fueling frustration over what they saw as biased reporting.

Jungkook has established himself as a solo artist in the global music industry. His debut album Golden, released in November 2023, became the best-selling album by a K-pop soloist for two consecutive years.

His hit single Seven has surpassed 2.2 billion streams on Spotify, making it the most-streamed song by an Asian soloist. The song also broke records for the highest debut by a K-pop soloist on the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart.

Despite being on military hiatus, his music continues to make an impact. Jungkook enlisted in December 2023 and is expected to complete his service by June 2025.

