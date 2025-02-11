On February 11, 2025, a South Korean media outlet, Money Today, reported that KB Securities recognized BTS' Jungkook as a key contributor and the most anticipated solo artist under HYBE Entertainment. The financial firm highlighted his impact on the company’s market value, noting that his upcoming comeback could play a crucial role in boosting the label's stock performance.

The report also stated that entertainment-related stocks, including HYBE, have been on an upward trend, with expectations surrounding the return of artists like BTS and BLACKPINK. According to KB Securities, entertainment companies have remained strong in the market despite external economic challenges.

HYBE's stock price, which had faced setbacks due to controversies earlier in the year, recently reached a 52-week high.

Investors have been paying close attention to the company’s key artists, with Jungkook’s name being specifically mentioned as a major factor in driving industry growth. Given his proven global success as a solo artist, analysts believe his comeback will have a direct impact on HYBE’s financial outlook.

Following the news, fans flooded social media with reactions, celebrating Jungkook's recognition in the financial sector. Many expressed pride in his contributions to the company’s success, while others urged HYBE to ensure that he receives proper support for his solo projects. An X user @alaska2121 wrote:

"They better treat him well and give him everything he deserves,"

Some fans pointed out that despite Jungkook’s achievements with his debut album GOLDEN, the company had been criticized for not maximizing its promotional efforts for his solo work.

"Having an artist with this much potential, and they do nothing to push him. what an ungrateful company," an X user wrote.

"Imagine.. When the major SK financial company speaks about your impact and expecting comeback. I'm afraid," a netizen remarked.

"My man paying hybe bills," a person added.

"Everyone is waiting for Jungkook,especially shareholders, know his impact and the huge income he brings in. His hypocritical label, jealous of his success compared to their favorite,they only hold him back,sabotage him day after day. He must leave Hybe and think of himself first," an X user commented.

Fans emphasized that HYBE should treat him fairly, acknowledging his influence both as a member of BTS and as an independent artist. Others further congratulated the idol for his success.

"So proud of Jung Kook So ready with support that will be needed," a fan commented.

"We really waiting for the King of KPOP to come back," another user added.

"Jungkook isn’t just an artist; he’s a driving force. His highly anticipated comeback is expected to create waves, not only in music but also in the market," a user mentioned.

Jungkook has been serving in the military since December 2023 alongside other BTS members, except for Jin and j-hope, who have already completed their service. With BTS expected to reunite in June 2025 once all members are discharged, anticipation for their group comeback has been growing. The news of Jungkook’s continued success as a soloist has only added to the excitement surrounding BTS' return.

His debut album GOLDEN, released on November 3, 2023, set multiple records. The album earned over 214.6 million streams in its first week on Spotify, making it the most-streamed debut album by an Asian solo artist.

It also became the first soloist album in Hanteo history to surpass 2.1 million sales on its release day. Several tracks, including Standing Next to You, Seven, 3D, Yes or No, and Hate You, dominated global charts

As BTS' full-group comeback approaches, all eyes are on HYBE to see how the agency will handle both the Euphoria singer's solo career and the group’s return.

