"Entitled & ungrateful" — ARMY outraged over a k-fan's complaint to BTS' Jin about his high concert ticket prices at Hi-Touch event

On May 18, 2025, BTS' Jin faced an unexpected callout during a Hi-Touch event, held as part of the promotional activities for his second solo album, Echo. Dressed casually in a vest, an open shirt, and jeans, the singer greeted ARMYs (BTS' fanbase) during the event, which was intended to give fans a brief personal interaction. However, the atmosphere shifted when one fan reportedly shouted a complaint about the high prices of tickets for his upcoming solo tour.

This remark drew attention online, especially because the person had attended the Hi-Touch event through a raffle that came with the purchase of the Echo album. International fans noted that the individual had already received exclusive access through a free raffle and was able to meet him up close. In clips shared online, the idol's smile seemingly faded in response.

Social media reactions were swift, with many international fans criticizing the comment as ungrateful. Some pointed out that the idol had been tirelessly promoting his albums and engaging in multiple fan events since his military discharge in October 2024. An X user, @Sjin_MyMoon, wrote:

"Honestly some of the most entitled & ungrateful fans who have done nothing to support Jin but keep putting out your hands for freebies. Maybe camp under the other members who engaged dynamic pricing and complain there instead."

Others highlighted that the fan's comment seemed disrespectful. Many pointed out that Jin's upcoming tour is known for its fixed ticket pricing. It is reportedly free from dynamic pricing surges seen with many major artists.

"The audacity to complain about price when u just won a free raffle event where u only had to buy albums so you'll spend the $$$ to meet the quota and get a y/n moment but not to just be another face in the crowd," a fan commented.

"Tickets in the US be costing rent money but i don't complain to the artists cause it's not their fault, blame these ticketing companies," a user remarked.

"the most affordable tix without the dynamic pricing, you still complain! It’s easy, if YOU CANT AFFORD DONT GO!!! J i n has given so much already, you’re very ungrateful and super disrespectful of the art, money & effort he needs to put out for these concert tours. FU," another person added.

"Lots of free content and event, and to think that the ticket price is lower compared to other groups. And you have the audacity to complain. You don’t deserve to see him. Don’t attend if you can’t afford it. A lot of us here are willing to spend and fly just to watch him live," a fan wrote.

Fans also mentioned the extensive list of fan engagements Jin has hosted since his return, including high-five events, autograph signings, and concerts. He also provided generous gifts such as Laneige skincare, Gucci perfume, and other exclusive items at fan meets. His recent Hi-Touch event also included thoughtful gifts like transparent bags, popcorn, keyrings, postcards, tickets, and more.

"J in's been doing nonstop events in SK, all with cool and expensive gifts. He's showing up on local shows, giving KARMY content AND HIS PRESENCE since JUNE last year, and all y’all do is complain. Bi*ches, most of you act like kpoper. I’m just glad BTS has I-ARMY," a fan wrote.

"Jin does free events and EVEN he gives out so much gifts to his fans, he's done it immediately after his military enlistment, he's done many free fan meets; some of which were very early in the morning, yet the one time he actually holds a paid concert, you complain???," an X user added.

"Shameless, you can buy thousand albums to win raffle FREE EVENT but still complaining about concert ticket price," another person mentioned.

BTS' Jin's ongoing activities and upcoming tour plans

Meanwhile, Jin's RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is set to begin on June 28 in Goyang, South Korea. It will span multiple international locations, including Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. He was praised for his decision to use "All-In Pricing" for tickets. It shows the total cost upfront without hidden fees or dynamic pricing adjustments. Fans praised it as a gesture of accessibility and transparency.

Ticketmaster confirmed that the tour would not adopt the controversial dynamic pricing model, where ticket costs fluctuate based on demand. The decision was noted as setting a fair standard in an industry often criticized for inflated pricing.

Jin's commitment to fan engagement extends far beyond just ticket pricing. Since his military discharge, he has participated in various fan events, including a high-five session with 700 fans, a special autograph signing with 50 ARMYs, and even a video call fan sign. Additionally, during his Don’t Say You Love Me Seongsu concert, attendees were gifted mini Echo Jin dolls, Laneige cream skin products, Gucci lip gloss, and exclusive photo cards.

The upcoming RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR marks his first global solo tour, with scheduled performances in major cities such as Chiba, Osaka, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, Newark, London, and Amsterdam.

