"They don't believe he can sell it out" - Fans divided over HYBE as BTS' Jin reveals last-minute planning led to smaller venues for his RUN JIN tour

On April 29, 2025, fans reacted on social media after Jin’s recent comments about the planning behind his RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR was revealed. The discussion started when the idol responded to fans on Weverse. He explained that his solo world tour had been arranged on short notice, leaving him with limited options for venue bookings.

On April 17, BIGHIT MUSIC announced the tour with the opening shows scheduled at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in South Korea.

The Auxiliary Stadium’s capacity is about 2,500, much smaller than the large arenas typically used for BTS events. In contrast, later stops of the tour include massive venues like Osaka's Kyocera Dome (55,000 capacity) and London's O2 Arena (20,000 capacity).

When ticket sales opened, fans reported extremely high demand. Some even shared screenshots showing over 50,000 people waiting for Goyang tickets. The singer responded lightheartedly on Weverse. He said that the tour had been a sudden decision, and available spaces were limited.

"Honestly, it was decided on sudden whim, so there were no available venues.. I barely managed to book them all.It's my fault for not having planned it," he replied.

Despite him blaming himself, many fans directed their frustration at HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC. Many criticized the agency for not being better prepared for Jin's first solo world tour. Some believed it suggested that they had underestimated his selling power. An X user wrote,

"just like i thought, hybe/bighit aren't trying to sabotage jin and they aren't not putting him in stadiums because they don't believe he can sell it out. this was a last minute tour and there were hardly any venues available to book. unfortunately, he had to go with a smaller one,"

Jin’s messages on Weverse outraged fans toward HYBE. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the agency.

"They really should plan it better and not underestimate themselves," a fan commented.

"Count your days @BIGHIT_MUSIC . Why is hybe schedule so messy… ofc it’d be difficult to book arenas properly. It’s the company’s fault," another fan wrote.

"It’s really annoying how they schedule releases and tours of their artists. A big a*s company like that operating so inefficiently. If they want money then they should do things the right way," a fan added.

Others pointed out that the tour should have been prepared with better scheduling. Many emphasized that the idol had done his best despite the last-minute situation and that the responsibility lies with the company, not the artist.

"So it's just a sudden whim of our Seokjinnie, not planned at all that's why he only got those smaller venues which are available," an X user remarked.

"the fact that jin is apologizing for having a small venue and putting the blame on himself makes me want to walk off a building ngl," an X user added.

"Noooooooo NOTHING'S your FAULT," another person wrote.

More about Jin’s recent activities, upcoming album Echo, and solo tour

Jin completed his military service in June 2024 and has since maintained a packed schedule. Just one day after discharge, he made his public appearance at BTS’ FESTA 2024 anniversary event. In November, he dropped his first solo album, Happy. It featured hit songs like Running Wild and I'll Be There.

His second solo album, Echo, is now set for release on May 16, 2025. The album will feature seven tracks, including a collaboration with singer Yena. To celebrate, the idol will hold a special fan event, Don't Say You Love Me, at Seongsu in Seoul on May 17. He is reported to also have a talk session with fans.

Alongside music, Jin expanded his presence in television and endorsements. He starred in Netflix’s Kian’s Bizarre B&B, hosted his variety show Run Jin. He also appeared on various other programs like The K-Star Next Door and Handsome Guys. His brand partnerships also grew, as he became a global ambassador for Fred Jewelry, Gucci, Laneige, Alo Yoga, and Ottogi Ramen.

He is now set to travel to major cities including Goyang, Chiba, Osaka, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, Newark, London, and Amsterdam.

Recently, he even reunited with Coldplay, joining them on stage for their Seoul concerts during the Music of the Spheres world tour. Meanwhile, BTS's full group activities are still paused as the remaining members complete their military service. A group reunion is expected by June 2025.

