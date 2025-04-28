"Did that in just 1 month" — Fans react as BTS' Jin helps boost Jin Ramen sales by 40% in a month through sticker collaboration

On April 28, 2025, media outlet M Today reported that BTS' Jin had a major impact on Ottogi's Jin Ramen sales following a special sticker event. Starting from late February, the instant noodles brand included random stickers featuring the idol's image and signature designs inside packs of the ramen. This marketing move appealed to both fans and collectors and resulted in a significant rise in sales.

A representative from Ottogi confirmed that as of March 2025, the brand's sales had surged by about 40% compared to the previous month. The success was credited to fans making repeated purchases to collect different sticker designs. The campaign has drawn attention from industry experts.

They noted how small merchandise incentives combined with fandom enthusiasm can drive real consumer behavior. Ottogi also announced plans to continue exploring creative ways to connect with buyers. They stated:

“As of March, Jin Ramen’s sales amount increased by about 40% compared to the previous month. We plan to continue expanding points of contact with consumers through various methods.”

For those unfamiliar with the promotion, Ottogi released limited-edition Jin Ramen packages on March 5, 2025. It featured exclusive idol stickers, including handwritten messages and Wootteo-themed artwork. Both the Mild and Spicy versions sold out immediately after launch in Korea.

Fans quickly flooded social media as they celebrated the singer's marketing power. They expressed pride that he could boost sales so dramatically in just one month. An X user, @jinthestandard, wrote:

"'40% increase within 1 month' wow that’s huge!! seokj in did that in just 1 month. jin impact & power."

Others too joined in and called it a "Jimpact". They lauded the Epiphany singer for his marketing power.

"that's what we call a JIMPACT!! take a bow," an X user mentioned.

"impact is insane Congratulations," a fan remarked.

"in seokji-nation one of our job is flexing our fav's successful carrrer ... Kim Seokjiin impact y'all," another person wrote.

"My CEO is so cool," a netizen commented.

Others were astonished at how much the sales jumped in just one month.

"40% in just a month is crazy," a fan commented.

"'40% JUMP in SALES in a month.' This is the phenomenal effect," an X user mentioned.

"In just one month .crazyy," another person wrote.

More about Jin's global brand endorsements and recent activities

Jin was named Ottogi's Global Ambassador in February 2025. His campaign for the brand reached fans not only in Korea but also across the United States, Canada, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Demand was so high that stocks quickly ran out following the announcement. Ottogi also promoted the ramen at the Winter Fancy Food Show 2025 in Las Vegas, highlighting its global expansion.

Since completing his military service in June 2024, the singer has been active with multiple endorsements and projects. His major brand partnerships so far include:

Ottogi Ramen – Global Ambassador for ramen with special sticker editions.

Gucci – Appointed as a Global Ambassador in August 2024.

FRED Jewelry – Became FRED's first-ever Global Ambassador in July 2024.

LANEIGE – Named the skincare brand's first male Global Ambassador.

Alo Yoga – Joined as the athleisure brand's global face in October 2024.

In addition to his brand activities, the idol continues to be busy in music and entertainment. Recently, he humorously commented on Weverse about being overwhelmed by the amount of new content featuring him.

Following his military discharge, he has actively reconnected with fans. He appeared at BTS' FESTA 2024 in Jamsil Arena just a day after his return and released his first solo album, Happy, in November 2024. He is now gearing up for the release of his second solo album, Echo, scheduled to drop on May 16, 2025.

He has also been actively participating in television shows, including launching his variety show, Run Jin. He also starred in Netflix's Kian's Bizarre B&B and made appearances in programs like The K-Star Next Door and Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island.

This summer, he will embark on his first solo fan-concert tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, with stops in cities like Goyang, Chiba, Osaka, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, Newark, London, and Amsterdam.

