“So proud of you Seokjin” - Fans react as BTS' Jin's solo power shines as ‘Echo’ receives positive reviews from global media

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, made a comeback on May 16, 2025, with his second solo album, Echo. The album featured the title track, Don't Say You Love Me, featuring actress Shin Se-kyung, known for her roles in dramas like Run On! and Captivating the King.

Ad

Since the album's release, Jin has been busy promoting it. From performing the title track across platforms like Dingo Music and Japan's CD TV to appearing on variety shows like Screwballs, the Happy singer has been making sure his album reaches far and wide.

Adding to the album's popularity, Echo has been noted and appreciated by several domestic and international publications. South Korean media outlet Newsen reported on May 19 that the album has achieved favorable reviews and that Jin's performance is being widely appreciated. Here's how the fans on X reacted to the news of the album's long list of positive reviews:

Ad

Trending

"Beyond deserving of every praise, so proud of Seokjin."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"As it should. Magnificent album showcasing a magnificent, magical voice," a fan wrote.

"and the world would be a better place," another fan wrote.

"So happy for jin. He deserves every bit of this," another fan replied.

Fans echoed the sentiment in Newsen's report and extended their support for the BTS member. They congratulated him on his success and expressed their excitement at the news. Here's how other reactions on X panned out:

Ad

"This is such a huge praise i hope he knows this, im so proud of you seokjin," a fan replied.

"FRONTMAN OF THE BAND. YES. ROCKSTAR SEOKJIN," another fan wrote.

"Vocal king for a reason," another fan commented.

What is BTS' Jin set to do in the upcoming year?

Ad

Since his discharge from the military in June 2024, Jin has kept himself busy with variety show appearances like being a regular cast member on Kian's Bizarre B&B on Netflix, a surprise concert appearance at Coldplay's concert in Seoul, and resuming his variety show Run Jin.

He also made his much-awaited solo debut with the album Happy, which was released in November 2025. Following the success of his second solo album, BTS' Jin has another set of activities planned for him in the second half of 2025. He will embark on his first worldwide solo concert tour, Run Seokjin. The concert will begin in Goyang, South Korea, on June 28, followed by performances across Japan, the US, the UK, London, and the Netherlands.

Ad

In other news, BTS is set to return as a group in June 2025 after completing their mandatory military enlistment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More