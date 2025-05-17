"Wasn't the title track I was pushing for": BTS' Jin gets candid about the making of 'ECHO', solo concerts, & more on Red Velvet Wendy's Young Street

On Saturday, May 17, BTS' Jin appeared on Red Velvet's radio show, Young Street, following the release of his second studio solo album, ECHO. Therefore, during the interview, the idol opened up about several topics such as the making of the album, the inspirations behind the tracks, his plans for solo concerts, and more.
At one point, when the idol was talking about the album's title track, Don't Say You Love Me, he expressed that he initially didn't want the track to be the lead for the album. He explained that the song's vibe and genre were different from the title track he was pushing for ECHO. Here's what he explained about how he was later convinced to choose it as the lead single:
"Actually, Don't Say You Love Me wasn't the title track that I was pushing for. There was another song I was pushing for. But I said I would think about it at home, and I listened to this song for 3 days, and in the end, this song was the easiest to get excited and easy."
He continued,
"And as an easy-listening song, I thought this song was the best song for a title track. I'm very, very grateful the expert did a good job convincing me. I think if some time had passed, I probably might have asked for this song to be the title track."
BTS' Jin discusses his plans for solo concerts, inspiration behind tracks, and more during his recent appearance on Red Velvet Wendy's radio show, Young Street
On May 16, BTS' Jin rolled out his second studio album, ECHO, which held the song, Don't Say You Love Me, as its title track. During the idol's interview with Red Velvet's Wendy on her radio show, Young Street, Jin was asked why all his title tracks were in English. To this, the Idol replied that his global fanbase needs to connect with a larger audience.
Here's what he stated:
"As there are a lot of people who listen to the music for me and what I can express...and yes I have a lot of international fans. There are also a lot of Korean fans but it was decided that this song sounded better in English. But as I was recording the song, I realized that the decision was a mistake."
In another instance, Wendy asked the idol if there's anything that fans should look forward to in his upcoming solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN EP. TOUR. As a reply to this, Jin answered that he would love to hear loud voices at his shows with the fans enthusiastically singing along with him. He also recalled how Coldplay's concert had the audience singing with the band.
Wendy also asked the idol for the inspirations behind the tracks of ECHO. Jin answered with the following:
"I plan a lot of events and when I see a moment, see something, I have something that comes to mind. The fact that only that thing comes to mind is a weakness. Because I don't go off in another direction. If there is no progress from what I think up, I ask someone else for help. I figure I might get lost here otherwise. It's a strength and a weakness."
The idol was also asked about his recording style, and the idol answered that it usually takes him three days to record, the first two days for building the song, and the last day for final corrections. However, for his title track, Don't Say You Love, he took around 6-7 days because his primary language isn't English.
Following the interview, many fans and netizens were intrigued to learn more about the album and what went down behind the scenes.