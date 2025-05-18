"A piece of art"– Fans celebrate as BTS' Jin becomes the only Asian act with the most charting tracks on Spotify Global with 'Echo'

On May 16, 2025, BTS member Jin released his second extended play (EP), Echo. With this, he reportedly became the only Asian artist with the most charting tracks on Spotify Global. Echo was released under Big Hit Music and comprises seven tracks that explore themes of love, longing, nostalgia, and self-reflection. The lead single, Don't Say You Love Me, debuted with staggering numbers and quickly climbed Spotify's Global charts.

Six out of the seven tracks from Echo entered the Global Spotify Daily Top Songs Chart. Don't Say You Love Me ranks at #9 with 3,622,043 streams. Other tracks, such as Nothing Without Your Love (#138), Loser (#146), Rope It (#152), With the Clouds (#181), and Background (#190), followed closely behind on the streaming platform.

His achievement on Spotify Global is also highlighted by his biggest debuts on the chart:

Running Wild — 4.9M I'll Be There — 4.69M The Astronaut — 4.1M Don't Say You Love Me — 3.6M (NEW) Heart on the Window — 1.79M Super Tuna — 1.78M Another Level — 1.76M Falling — 1.68M

Fans were quick to celebrate the achievement. They flooded social media with praise and admiration for the singer's artistic growth. Many described Echo as an "art." An X user wrote,

"Echo is literally a piece of art."

Others expressed pride in the BTS star's ability to break records as a solo artist. They noted that his music continues to resonate with listeners worldwide.

"What happens when an album actually slaps," a fan commented.

"oh that's such a flex omg," an X user remarked.

"The whole album is so great it's a no Skip album," another person mentioned.

Others also sent the idol their wishes and gave him nicknames like the "Silver voice."

"Silver Vocalist for a reason!!!," a fan commented.

"KINGJIN did that with an album bomb," an X user added.

"JIN’s voice + these songs = pure magic," a person wrote.

BTS' Jin's global dominance and upcoming solo tour

In celebration of his album's success, the Epiphany singer is set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour, RunSeokjin Ep. Tour. The tour will kick off on June 28, 2025, at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in South Korea.

The full list of tour dates includes:

June 28–29: Goyang, South Korea – Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

Goyang, South Korea – Goyang Auxiliary Stadium July 5–6: Chiba, Japan – Makuhari Messe

Chiba, Japan – Makuhari Messe July 12–13: Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome

Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome July 17–18: Anaheim, USA – Honda Center

Anaheim, USA – Honda Center July 22–23: Dallas, USA – American Airlines Center

Dallas, USA – American Airlines Center July 26–27: Tampa, USA – Amalie Arena

Tampa, USA – Amalie Arena July 30–31: Newark, USA – Prudential Center

Newark, USA – Prudential Center August 5–6: London, UK – The O2

London, UK – The O2 August 9–10: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

In addition to his global tour, Jin is set to make an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 21. He will perform Don’t Say You Love Me live for the first time on American television.

The Echo era has also been marked by Jin's engagement with fans through various platforms. He also recently appeared on Red Velvet Wendy's Young Street radio show. He shared behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the album, his collaboration with Yena, and the creative inspiration behind each track.

Jin also revealed exciting details about his interactions with Hollywood star Tom Cruise during the filming of Run Jin. This added to the anticipation of his solo activities.

