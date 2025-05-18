"Hidden talent"- Fans react as BTS' Jin reveals he made the horse sound in 'Rope It' track

On May 17, 2025, BTS' Jin disclosed that he made the horse sound in Rope It track during his guest appearance on Wendy's SBS radio show Young Street, leaving the fandom goggle. The male artist stated that following the completion of the song, an interesting idea popped into his mind. He added, as translated by X user @Jiniya1204:

"After the song was completed and while I was listening to it, btw horse neighing sounds are added in the very beginning and at the very end, a fun idea popped up in my mind."

He further mentioned:

"Pd-nim, why don't we record my horse neighing sound for the beginning one?" He responded, "Oh, that sounds fun. Go for it."

Subsequently, the Running Wild singer's latest story revelation about Rope It circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They shared varied sarcastic reactions to it. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"hidden talent."

The fandom stated they were elated to see BTS' Jin's excitement about sharing that he made the horse's sound in the Rope It track.

"okay im gonna need to learn more about this WHAT DO U MEAN HE MADE THAT SOUND ITS SO ACCURATE HOW,"- a fan reacted.

"i love how jin was already excited to bring up how he'd made the neighing sound and wendy thought he was just joking but when he didn't back down, she was like,"-a fan shared.

"but tbh he has done the horse laugh/sound before on vlive. so this must be true,"- a fan commented.

Many internet users also bragged that they knew that BTS' Jin would have made The horse sound.

"The AMOUNT OF "YEEHAAWWS" I left in the live chat along with other armys as soon as I heard the horse. This Radio live was soo good with Wendy, she did it so well Jin was so comfortable, ARMYs love Wendy,"- a user reacted.

"Jin said that the horse sound in ROPE IT was actually recorded by him. It was Jin not a horse yall,"- a user shared.

"I actually never doubted that it was him ksksksks! I just knew it was himm,"- a user mentioned.

BTS' Jin revealed that Tom Cruise's team approached him to appear on Run Jin

During the conversation with Wendy, BTS' Jin shared that the American actor Tom Cruise's team approached him to appear on the South Korean variety program, Run Jin. He added:

"I feel so grateful and honored. It was not us that reached out to him. It was Tom Cruise's team that contacted us first to tell us he wanted to guest star in my show. So we told them we'll arrange it to best fit them. And I got to pre-screen his movie that releases this time."

BTS' Jin released his second extended play, Echo, on May 16, 2025.

