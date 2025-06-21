Drake rewards fan with a set of OVO merch after reposting her idea for his ‘Somebody Loves Me’ music video

A video has surfaced on social media where a girl claimed that Drake had sent her a set of OVO merch. On June 20, @realalmightee took to X and uploaded the video, amassing a huge number of views and reactions. In the clip, the girl began by saying that the rapper sent an email to her. The video continued with her unboxing the parcel and sharing more about it.

The fan then claimed that there was an imprint of the owl on the box and wanted to establish that it wasn't a scam. She first came across a note from the rapper's team. The girl said:

"Oh my gosh, there's so much in here. I feel like I have to pause the camera once again to pull it out. We made some discoveries... this is October's Very Own on the box. I don't know if y'all can see that but like this is lit."

The fan eventually pulled out a pair of baby blue colored pants and mentioned that they were plus-size friendly. She then took out a pair of socks as well as a bag from the box.

The box then included a white t-shirt with 'October's Very Own' written on it. The fan shared her excitement by stating that she would never want to take off the clothes that she got in the set. She concluded the clip by expressing her gratitude to Drake and his team.

This video came up a few weeks after Drake took to social media on May 21 and submitted their ideas and concepts for a Somebody Loves Me music video. He clarified that the budget of the music video would be $15,000. The post was primarily for budding directors. Their version of the video would be 30 seconds to a minute long.

This particular fan's video was previously seen being reposted by Drake on Instagram.

Kai Cenat had been working on Drake and PartyNextDoor's Somebody Loves Me

The announcement of the aforementioned competition was reportedly first made by popular streamer Kai Cenat. According to reports by Hypebeast, Cenat had previously expressed interest in directing music videos for Drake's music.

During a livestream last month, Kai Cenat shared details about this competition and confirmed that the deadline for submission was May 24. In the livestream, Kai reportedly also said:

"Y'all also get to play a part. We are choosing somebody who loves me. Everybody who loves directing, everybody who loves to come up with treatments. 30 seconds to a minute of an idea of what y'all got."

The portion of the livestream where Kai Cenat was making the announcement about the competition was later reported by the Canadian rapper.

On June 12, Kai and Drake were set to go on a livestream to review the finalists of the contest. The duo reportedly were expected to go live on June 11, but there were too many submissions to be reviewed, causing the delay. The same was confirmed by the streamer on his Instagram story.

Somebody Loves Me was a single from Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The track was released on March 11, 2025.

