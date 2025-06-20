"This s**t gonna be insane!": Kai Cenat announces IRL livestream with LeBron James

Twitch star Kai Cenat has announced a special livestream featuring LeBron James. On June 19, 2025, the content creator detailed his conversation with Maverick Carter, LeBron James' business manager and a sports marketing entrepreneur, who invited him to his talk show, The Shop.

Expressing his excitement about collaborating with Los Angeles Lakers' power forward, Kai Cenat revealed that he will be going live with LeBron James on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from approximately 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm New York time.

The two-time Streamer of the Year award winner stated:

"I did talk to Maverick, if guys didn't know, I know Maverick. He's on The Shop, too. But he's well-connected to LeBron, and we spoke about, like, LeBron a little bit and s**t, and he said he f**k with me and all that other s**t. And that s**t is tough. I'm excited. Okay? I'm ready! LeBron f**king James, chat, we will be streaming. IRL stream, this Saturday. It will be an early stream. It will be an early New York stream, chat. So like, I will say 12:30 - 1 o'clock. So, it's really early, bro. 12:30 - 1 o'clock, I'm sparking. Okay? And s**t like that."

Describing his upcoming broadcast as something that's "going to be insane," he added:

"This s**t gonna be insane! Saturday. Saturday. Saturday! Everybody say, Saturday locked!' Everybody say, Saturday locked,' my n***a. I want everybody to say, 'Saturday locked,' because I ain't going to lie, bro, it's going to be..."

Fans had a lot to say about the streamer's announcement.

"WE WILL BE WATCHING OMG," X user @LaRespectful_23 posted.

"This stream is about to go down in history 🔥🔥," X user @WackoFX wrote.

"LeBron gon get on that stream and tell a million lies 💀💀," X user @omarhustla remarked.

"I guess Drake will be back in August 😂," X user @DLUXTHACHAMP commented.

Kai Cenat's old video surfaces in which he stated he would invite Cash Nasty and FlightReacts if he ever gets an opportunity to collaborate with LeBron James

On the same day (June 19, 2025), a video from Kai Cenat's old livestream surfaced on X, in which he stated that if he ever had the opportunity to collaborate with LeBron James, he would invite content creators Cassius "Cash Nasty" and Kimani "FlightReacts" to join him.

Cenat stated:

"Let me go ahead and tell you, Cash and Flight, if I ever... ever get an opportunity to stream with LBJ or Curry, you guys will be the first people I head up to be a part of that stream. All right? If that ever happens, Flight and Cash, you guys will be the first people. Tyler, too!"

In other news, on June 13, 2025, Kai Cenat addressed his community regarding his viral interaction with Wale at the 2025 BET Awards.

