"I spent $500 on an outfit"— Fans react to Tyler The Creator canceling multiple festival gigs after appearing in Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out show

Tyler The Creator recently made an appearance at Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out Ken & Friends show on June 19, 2024, wherein he performed WusYaName and Earfquake, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

However, after making an appearance at Kendrick Lamar's show, the See You Again rapper cancelled two festival bookings in less than 24 hours and informed his fans via X (formerly Twitter) that he was dropping out of the Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco and Lollapalooza in Chicago.

In his tweet, Tyler mentioned that he hates to tell his fans that he has to cancel the two concerts and stated:

"i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that b*ms me out knowing how excited folks were."

Fans of the rapper were quick to respond to the announcement and expressed their disappointment over the same via X. Sharing their dismay at the concerts getting cancelled, one of the fans tweeted:

"Bruh .. I spent $500 on an outfit."

"tyler creating sadness" another fan tweeted.

"Drop them dates for Camp Flog Gnaw and all is forgiven king" an X user tweeted.

"Can u come to fortnite festival at least" another X user tweeted.

"This ruined my day fam" a fan tweeted.

"i spent my entire paycheck and 4 installment payments TOO TO AFFORD THIS" another fan tweeted.

The Outside Lands Music Festival 2024 is set for August 9, 2024, while Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 is scheduled for August 1, 2024.

"please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person"— Tyler The Creator mentions in tweet cancelling concerts

While Tyler The Creator announced cancelling his appearance at Lollapalooza and the Outside Lands Music Festival, he did not specify the reason for the same. He was replaced by Sabrina Carpenter at Outside Lands and Megan Thee Stallion in the Lollapalooza lineup.

Asking his fans for forgiveness and showcasing his realization of how the news of not showing up to the gigs would disappoint them, Tyler The Creator mentioned in his tweet:

"that is not s*xy at all. please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. love"

Tyler The Creator's tweet cancelling the shows (Image via X/ @@tylerthecreator)

Additionally, in his recent tweet from June 20, 2024, Tyler The Creator mentioned how he felt performing at Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out Ken & Friends show. He stated that "it was beautiful to see the whole city come together", in addition to which he said:

"my first raps were written at home off crenshaw dr and 82nd, right down the street from the fourm. thank you. shoutout FREE LUNCH"

According to Hunger magazine, Tyler's performance almost caused an earthquake at the concert, given that the rapper was given a great welcome. The Yonkers rapper's appearance at the show amidst DJ Mustard's set was a surprise for the audience as they did not expect Tyler to be a part of the lineup.

There has been no official comments from Tyler The Creator or his representative as to why he cancelled the two upcoming gigs, as of this writing.

In other news, Tyler The Creator was also joined by artists like Roddy Ricch, Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, Dom Kennedy, and Steve Lacy among others at Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out Ken & Friends show.