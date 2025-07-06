“Where was this energy last year?” — Netizens react as Future seemingly responds to Drake’s ‘What Did I Miss’ diss, LeBron James shows support

LeBron James has shown support for Future's recent post, which appeared to be a reaction to Drake's diss. The diss allegedly also included the basketball legend.

Ad

The Canadian rapper released a song named What Did I Miss on Friday, July 4. The song takes a dig at numerous people who supported Kendrick Lamar during their infamous beef. Drizzy labels them as traitors and disses them throughout the song.

Fans believe that the diss includes Future and LeBron James as well. Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Cash, then shared a post on July 4 on X, writing:

"Ima always choose being a real one over anything…"

Ad

Trending

DJ Akademiks spotted LeBron James' like on the tweet as he shared on his Instagram account:

Ad

Fans online have reacted to Future's post, as one X user wrote:

"All talk, where was this energy last year?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"You linked up with his opps and just cause you sat in the backseat of the drive by you’re not a accomplice ?" another wrote.

"Future is nothing but a pawn to his manlet king Kendrick!" another commented.

While most fans criticized Future, some supported him and even urged him to resolve the situation with Drizzy. One user wrote:

Ad

"I still love you bruh but you snitch on Drake. The only friend that got your back. You guys should settle the beef instead of tweeting about it on Twitter."

"Replies not realizing that Drake still wishes he had the amount of talent that Future has in his left pinky finger alone. He might have more than 3 good albums then," another wrote.

Ad

"Yall could fix it," another commented.

Also Read: “He felt the goats aura coming” — Internet reacts to Drake’s new single “What Did I Miss” dissing Kendrick Lamar

More about Drake's alleged diss towards LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors (Image Source: Getty)

The Los Angeles Lakers star was seen at Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth concert in 2024 during the peak of the latter's feud with Drake.

Ad

The Weeknd and DeMar DeRozan were also among those present at the concert.

In What Did I Miss, Drizzy rapped,

"I saw bro at the Pop Out with them but been d**k-riding gang since 'Headlines'."

The 'Headlines' part also makes it seem like the diss is also towards Tyler, the Creator.

Also Read: What are the lyrics of Drake's What Did I Miss? Drizzy mentions Kendrick Lamar's hit concert in latest diss track

Ad

Meanwhile, the speculated beef between LeBron James and the Passionfruit singer started when the former started supporting Kendrick Lamar.

Not only was he seen at his concert, but he's also been seen quoting his lyrics.

The Canadian rapper also shared a post of his winnings after betting against James' LA Lakers in April.

He bet $620,000 on the Timberwolves to beat the LA Lakers on April 26 and received around $1 million after it happened.

Ad

Meanwhile, What Did I Miss is part of the rollout for Drizzy's upcoming album, ICEMAN. The artist's ninth studio album is expected to be released soon, as was also shared in the video for the song.

While there has been no confirmation yet, there is speculation that the name ICEMAN is in reference to a superhero from X-Men (via XXLMag).

Also Read: "Did you try to curse the Browns": NFL fans react as Drake hits Shedeur Sanders’ watch flex celebration in new music video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More