“Where was this energy last year?” — Netizens react as Future seemingly responds to Drake’s ‘What Did I Miss’ diss, LeBron James shows support

LeBron James has shown support for Future's recent post, which appeared to be a reaction to Drake's diss. The diss allegedly also included the basketball legend.
The Canadian rapper released a song named What Did I Miss on Friday, July 4. The song takes a dig at numerous people who supported Kendrick Lamar during their infamous beef. Drizzy labels them as traitors and disses them throughout the song.
Fans believe that the diss includes Future and LeBron James as well. Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Cash, then shared a post on July 4 on X, writing:
"Ima always choose being a real one over anything…"
DJ Akademiks spotted LeBron James' like on the tweet as he shared on his Instagram account:
Fans online have reacted to Future's post, as one X user wrote:
"All talk, where was this energy last year?"
"You linked up with his opps and just cause you sat in the backseat of the drive by you’re not a accomplice ?" another wrote.
"Future is nothing but a pawn to his manlet king Kendrick!" another commented.
While most fans criticized Future, some supported him and even urged him to resolve the situation with Drizzy. One user wrote:
"I still love you bruh but you snitch on Drake. The only friend that got your back. You guys should settle the beef instead of tweeting about it on Twitter."
"Replies not realizing that Drake still wishes he had the amount of talent that Future has in his left pinky finger alone. He might have more than 3 good albums then," another wrote.
"Yall could fix it," another commented.
More about Drake's alleged diss towards LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers star was seen at Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth concert in 2024 during the peak of the latter's feud with Drake.
The Weeknd and DeMar DeRozan were also among those present at the concert.
In What Did I Miss, Drizzy rapped,
"I saw bro at the Pop Out with them but been d**k-riding gang since 'Headlines'."
The 'Headlines' part also makes it seem like the diss is also towards Tyler, the Creator.
Meanwhile, the speculated beef between LeBron James and the Passionfruit singer started when the former started supporting Kendrick Lamar.
Not only was he seen at his concert, but he's also been seen quoting his lyrics.
The Canadian rapper also shared a post of his winnings after betting against James' LA Lakers in April.
He bet $620,000 on the Timberwolves to beat the LA Lakers on April 26 and received around $1 million after it happened.
Meanwhile, What Did I Miss is part of the rollout for Drizzy's upcoming album, ICEMAN. The artist's ninth studio album is expected to be released soon, as was also shared in the video for the song.
While there has been no confirmation yet, there is speculation that the name ICEMAN is in reference to a superhero from X-Men (via XXLMag).
