"Did you try to curse the Browns": NFL fans react as Drake hits Shedeur Sanders’ watch flex celebration in new music video

Drake set social media buzzing on Friday when he premiered his new single "What Did I Miss?" in a live broadcast that quickly crossed over into the NFL conversation.

In the video, the Grammy-winning artist made a point of replicating the trademark celebration of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He raised his wrist in a display as if flaunting an extravagant watch.

The move has been Sanders’ signature flourish since his college years at Colorado, where he often capped highlight-reel plays by showcasing a high-end timepiece. That flourish first gained widespread attention after a 2023 victory over Arizona State, when Sanders left the field clutching an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

Drake’s decision to mimic the move and rhyme about a “Tiffany Blue Stones” watch sparked reactions among NFL fans.

"Did you try to curse the browns NOT unironically?" one fan posted. He was referring to the so-called “Drake curse,” a belief that teams and athletes suffer bad luck after his public endorsements.

Rosie @ytRosie LINK Did you try to curse the browns NOT unironically?

Another fan commented, "Keep this guy away as far as you can from The Browns or we are Defintely hitting 0-17 for a while."

"Man yall so corny. Lol," one fan wrote.

More fan reactions came in.

"Naw keep take this down..no need to have this man thinking he's about to come to a browns game," added another

Over time, the celebration spread beyond the gridiron. Prominent entertainers and athletes, including DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Caitlin Clark and Davante Adams, have all embraced the gesture in their moments of triumph.

Shedeur Sanders even ventured into music himself, releasing a rap track called "Perfect Timing" that garnered over a million views in 2024.

Shedeur Sanders trails in QB1 competition despite cultural impact

NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders is facing uncertainty that goes well beyond internet memes. The Browns’ quarterback competition is as crowded as any in the league, and his path to a starting role remains unclear.

Former NFL receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh shared on the "Nightcap" podcast that internal chatter favors another candidate. He said:

"I was told from somebody that's in the building, that ain't a player, it's really coming down to Kenny Pickett or Dillon Gabriel,"*Houshmandzadeh stated on Tuesday.

At 40, veteran Joe Flacco also remains in the mix, alongside Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders. Houshmandzadeh questioned how fair the process can be with so many quarterbacks vying for reps.

"There ain't enough reps. I don't think people understand man… so you've got a four-way battle for quarterback," Houshmandzadeh said. "If it's a four-man competition, like, how can you do it? Like Kenny Pickett, Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur – it's not enough reps."

Off the field, Shedeur Sanders continues to attract interest from across the professional football world. The CFL’s Toronto Argonauts currently hold his exclusive Canadian negotiation rights, per league documents released this month. While it’s unlikely Sanders will head north, the disclosure underscored his rising profile in the sport.

