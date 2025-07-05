  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cleveland Browns
  • "Did you try to curse the Browns": NFL fans react as Drake hits Shedeur Sanders’ watch flex celebration in new music video

"Did you try to curse the Browns": NFL fans react as Drake hits Shedeur Sanders’ watch flex celebration in new music video

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 05, 2025 16:33 GMT
Drake X Shedeur Sanders Collage (IG)
Credit: Drake, Shedeur Sanders/Instagram

Drake set social media buzzing on Friday when he premiered his new single "What Did I Miss?" in a live broadcast that quickly crossed over into the NFL conversation.

Ad

In the video, the Grammy-winning artist made a point of replicating the trademark celebration of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He raised his wrist in a display as if flaunting an extravagant watch.

The move has been Sanders’ signature flourish since his college years at Colorado, where he often capped highlight-reel plays by showcasing a high-end timepiece. That flourish first gained widespread attention after a 2023 victory over Arizona State, when Sanders left the field clutching an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Drake’s decision to mimic the move and rhyme about a “Tiffany Blue Stones” watch sparked reactions among NFL fans.

"Did you try to curse the browns NOT unironically?" one fan posted. He was referring to the so-called “Drake curse,” a belief that teams and athletes suffer bad luck after his public endorsements.
Ad
Another fan commented, "Keep this guy away as far as you can from The Browns or we are Defintely hitting 0-17 for a while."
"Man yall so corny. Lol," one fan wrote.

More fan reactions came in.

"Lol. Why," wrote one fan.
Another wrote, "Nawwwwww"
"Naw keep take this down..no need to have this man thinking he's about to come to a browns game," added another
Ad

Over time, the celebration spread beyond the gridiron. Prominent entertainers and athletes, including DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Caitlin Clark and Davante Adams, have all embraced the gesture in their moments of triumph.

Shedeur Sanders even ventured into music himself, releasing a rap track called "Perfect Timing" that garnered over a million views in 2024.

Shedeur Sanders trails in QB1 competition despite cultural impact

NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders is facing uncertainty that goes well beyond internet memes. The Browns’ quarterback competition is as crowded as any in the league, and his path to a starting role remains unclear.

Ad

Former NFL receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh shared on the "Nightcap" podcast that internal chatter favors another candidate. He said:

"I was told from somebody that's in the building, that ain't a player, it's really coming down to Kenny Pickett or Dillon Gabriel,"*Houshmandzadeh stated on Tuesday.

At 40, veteran Joe Flacco also remains in the mix, alongside Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders. Houshmandzadeh questioned how fair the process can be with so many quarterbacks vying for reps.

Ad
"There ain't enough reps. I don't think people understand man… so you've got a four-way battle for quarterback," Houshmandzadeh said. "If it's a four-man competition, like, how can you do it? Like Kenny Pickett, Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur – it's not enough reps."

Off the field, Shedeur Sanders continues to attract interest from across the professional football world. The CFL’s Toronto Argonauts currently hold his exclusive Canadian negotiation rights, per league documents released this month. While it’s unlikely Sanders will head north, the disclosure underscored his rising profile in the sport.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications