Shedeur Sanders tops names on CFL negotiation list alongside Bryce Young

Shedeur Sanders slipped drastically in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he’s still a hot commodity north of the border. Despite falling to the fifth round, the Cleveland Browns quarterback and son of NFL legend Deion Sanders is a media darling, always making the headlines for his appearances.

This time, the ex-Colorado quarterback turned heads regarding the CFL. The Toronto Argonauts have officially placed Sanders on their exclusive 45-man negotiation list, signaling serious interest in Coach Prime's son.

Given the crowded Browns QB room with veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel, it’s a savvy backup plan.

Joining Sanders on the CFL negotiation list is former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Bryce Young. Looks like CFL isn’t shy about targeting big names who might need a second chance.

If Sanders doesn’t stick with the Browns, he won’t be short on suitors. Toronto's move ensures they’ll have first dibs on the 23-year-old signal-caller if he decides to take his talents to Canada.

Former NFL MVP resonates with Shedeur Sanders

Cam Newton knows what it’s like to be under the microscope and stands firmly behind Shedeur Sanders. During a YouTube chat with rapper Wale, the former NFL MVP opened up about his admiration for the Colorado QB and his father, Coach Deion Sanders.

Newton praised Deion's protective and hands-on parenting style while also acknowledging the heat Shedeur had taken.

“I have the utmost respect for Prime,” Newton said. “There’s so much relatability to what Shedeur went through that I can relate to as well. But there’s also certain things that when you put a microscope to. You’re playing quarterback, you’re going to the league…there’s certain things that you got to incorporate, too.” (Timestamp: 08:20)

With NFL scouts dissecting every move and social media echoing pre-draft criticism, Shedeur’s slide to the fifth round and being picked as the 144th pick by the Cleveland Browns was a shocker.

“You’re going to the league… there’s certain things you got to incorporate,” Newton said, but he also offered a blunt truth, saying, “Some people may not like you. You got to be fine with that.”

