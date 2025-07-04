  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • "That will be Kenny Pickett’s superpower": Insider points out Shedeur Sanders trait that may push him back in Browns QB race

"That will be Kenny Pickett’s superpower": Insider points out Shedeur Sanders trait that may push him back in Browns QB race

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 04, 2025 06:07 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders was the second quarterback the Cleveland Browns drafted in this year's draft. They acquired him in the fifth round after selecting Dillon Gabriel with the 94th pick.

Ad

The rookies are in a four-way contest for the starting quarterback job alongside veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, who joined this offseason.

Some experts and analysts believe that Shedeur Sanders is poised to be the starting quarterback. However, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot has her doubts about the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner's abilities.

In an article for Cleveland.com, Cabot noted that Kenny Pickett would be the ideal choice as the starting quarterback. She also mentioned how Shedeur Sanders' inability to make rushing plays and focus as a pocket passer give Pickett an advantage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"That will be Pickett's superpower in that competition: the mobilitythat will enable the Browns to be creative and unpredictable in the return to Kevin Stefanski's offense," Cabot said. "With him at the helm, the Browns will not only use his legs to their advantage, but will also run the ball a lot and rely heavily on play-action."
Ad
"Pickett, who went 14-10 in his 24 starts in Pittsburgh, also excels at distributing the ball and letting the receivers create after the catch."

Former NFL star T.J. Houshmandzadeh also shared updates on the Browns' quarterback competition. Last month, on the Nightcap show, he cited his sources claiming that the QB1 would boil down to a finale between Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett.

"I was told from somebody that's in the building, that ain't a player, it's really coming down to Kenny Pickett or Dillon Gabriel," Houshmandzadeh said. "That's what I was told."
Ad

CFB insider opens up about Shedeur Sanders' position on the QB depth chart after minicamp

Before the draft, Shedeur Sanders was projected as a top-three pick in the draft, but the ex-Colorado star ended up as the sixth signal-caller to be drafted.

Experts and analysts praised Shedeur's performance during minicamp, but according to insider Ashley Bastock, Coach Prime's son is the least favorite to emerge as the starting quarterback this upcoming season.

Ad
"This is largely because of the way reps played out," Bastock said. "Pickett and Gabriel were given more to do in terms of experimenting as the Browns install this offense. ... We still have yet to see Sanders work with the 1s, but he made the most of the reps he got with the reserves."

The air of uncertainty continues to hover around Shedeur's future in the NFL. It will be interesting to see how things pan out during his rookie campaign.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications