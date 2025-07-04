"That will be Kenny Pickett’s superpower": Insider points out Shedeur Sanders trait that may push him back in Browns QB race

Shedeur Sanders was the second quarterback the Cleveland Browns drafted in this year's draft. They acquired him in the fifth round after selecting Dillon Gabriel with the 94th pick.
The rookies are in a four-way contest for the starting quarterback job alongside veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, who joined this offseason.
Some experts and analysts believe that Shedeur Sanders is poised to be the starting quarterback. However, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot has her doubts about the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner's abilities.
In an article for Cleveland.com, Cabot noted that Kenny Pickett would be the ideal choice as the starting quarterback. She also mentioned how Shedeur Sanders' inability to make rushing plays and focus as a pocket passer give Pickett an advantage.
"That will be Pickett's superpower in that competition: the mobilitythat will enable the Browns to be creative and unpredictable in the return to Kevin Stefanski's offense," Cabot said. "With him at the helm, the Browns will not only use his legs to their advantage, but will also run the ball a lot and rely heavily on play-action."
"Pickett, who went 14-10 in his 24 starts in Pittsburgh, also excels at distributing the ball and letting the receivers create after the catch."
Former NFL star T.J. Houshmandzadeh also shared updates on the Browns' quarterback competition. Last month, on the Nightcap show, he cited his sources claiming that the QB1 would boil down to a finale between Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett.
"I was told from somebody that's in the building, that ain't a player, it's really coming down to Kenny Pickett or Dillon Gabriel," Houshmandzadeh said. "That's what I was told."
CFB insider opens up about Shedeur Sanders' position on the QB depth chart after minicamp
Before the draft, Shedeur Sanders was projected as a top-three pick in the draft, but the ex-Colorado star ended up as the sixth signal-caller to be drafted.
Experts and analysts praised Shedeur's performance during minicamp, but according to insider Ashley Bastock, Coach Prime's son is the least favorite to emerge as the starting quarterback this upcoming season.
"This is largely because of the way reps played out," Bastock said. "Pickett and Gabriel were given more to do in terms of experimenting as the Browns install this offense. ... We still have yet to see Sanders work with the 1s, but he made the most of the reps he got with the reserves."
The air of uncertainty continues to hover around Shedeur's future in the NFL. It will be interesting to see how things pan out during his rookie campaign.
