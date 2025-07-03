Shedeur Sanders' development might be hurt by Coach Prime's parenting style, claims Cam Newton

The spotlight continues to shine on Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders. The quarterback spent his entire college journey under the guidance of his father. After two years with the Buffs, he was projected to be a top-three pick in this year's NFL draft but ended up falling out of the first four rounds, with the Cleveland Browns eventually drafting him with the 144th pick.

Ad

On Tuesday, ex-NFL star Cam Newton spoke about how Shedeur is garnering more attention this offseason compared to No.1 pick Cam Ward. Newton also shared his concern about Coach Prime's parenting methods and their effects on Shedeur's development as a rookie quarterback.

"...I think what Shedeur was doing, what Shedeur was saying, what his father was saying- and I have the utmost respect for Prime, and the way the father was kind of engulfed his children in a way that we all, you know, as parents, want to make sure that our children are protected and taken care of," said Newton.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But there's also certain things- when you put a microscope to. Okay, you're playing quarterback. Okay, you're going into this league. Okay, you understand how we're doing things. There are certain things that you got to incorporate too, you know what I'm saying?" (TS-8:15)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Several experts and analysts believe that Shedeur Sanders' draft fall was mostly because of his dad, Coach Prime. Jason Whitlock spoke about how the Colorado head coach's personality is to blame for his son's draft fall.

Insider reveals Shedeur Sanders' chances of becoming the Browns QB1 in 2025

Apart from Shedeur Sanders, the Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round. They also acquired veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett this offseason, thus setting up a four-way contest for the QB1.

Ad

Last month, NFL Insider Tom Pelissero made an appearance on the 'Rich Eisen Show.' He talked about the Browns' QB1 situation, stating that Shedeur Sanders has the hardest route out of all four quarterbacks to become a starter.

"The hardest thing the Browns can do is to start one of the rookies, just because we're talking about guys that came in the third and fifth round," Pelissero said. "In Shedeur Sanders' case, he comes in behind just in terms of the type of offense and the way they geared it towards him at Colorado and the number of negative plays that he had."

Ad

"We know he's very tough and he's very accurate. But you're talking about asking a guy to do thing that he didn't have to do at the college level... If you put Shedeur on the field, are you really setting him up for success knowing that there's a growth process that he needs to go throug here?"

Ad

The Browns begin their 2025 campaign with a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in September. Only time will tell if Shedeur Sanders gets the opportunity to start for the team as a rookie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.