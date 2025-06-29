"I know it’s a trap" - Joe Flacco rejects Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel-style hype in Browns’ QB battle

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco's refusal to join social media stems from his belief that online platforms create false narratives. The Browns quarterback sees digital engagement as a distraction from actual football preparation.

Joe Flacco is competing to be the starter in a crowded quarterback room that includes Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders.

During Browns minicamp in June, Flacco outlined his reasoning, as reported by Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.

"I won't even download it on my phone just because I know it's a trap to just get sucked in," Flacco said.

NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Sanders and Gabriel, both rookies selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, have sizable social media followings that contribute to widespread public interest in their progress.

Sanders, who played at Colorado, drew national attention throughout his college career. Gabriel, formerly of Oregon, was drafted by Cleveland earlier in the selection process. His college season included an undefeated regular-season record and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Joe Flacco questions social media's impact on competition

NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Joe Flacco believes social media blurs the line between legitimate news and fan speculation.

"You still have the same thing you always had a million different opinions," Flacco said. "Now it's just all in the same place, mixed in with what people treat as actual news."

Even though the draft positions have fueled public comparisons, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has emphasized that internal evaluations remain separate from external speculations.

Speaking to reporters on June 11, Stefanski said that while the team appreciates the high level of engagement from fans, the coaching staff concentrates on day-to-day progress within the team's facilities.

Joe Flacco, a Super Bowl MVP with the Ravens, joined the Browns during the 2023 season and re-signed after starting several games last year. The group also includes Pickett, who was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2022 before being traded to Philadelphia. Following the Eagles’ Super Bowl run, Pickett was dealt to the Browns in the offseason.

The competition has prompted outside speculation regarding the likelihood of each quarterback securing the starting job for Week 1.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo discussed hypothetical odds for the position, listing Pickett as the frontrunner. According to Rizzo’s estimates, Pickett held 3-1 odds to start, followed by Flacco at 5-1. Gabriel and Sanders were placed at 10-1 and 50-1, respectively.

