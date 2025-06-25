  • home icon
"You're not going to win a lot": Ex-NFL WR warns Browns against starting Joe Flacco over Shedeur Sanders, Kenny Pickett

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Jun 25, 2025 17:50 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn
Shedeur Sanders (left) and Joe Flacco (right) at the Cleveland Browns Minicamp (Credits: IMAGN)

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a rare and enviable position: an abundance of options at quarterback. The team has the veteran Joe Flacco, who brings years of experience to the field, Super Bowl LIX Champion Kenny Pickett, and two promising rookies, Dillion Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

However, former NFL WR and Super Bowl XLV Champion James Jones warned the Browns against starting Flacco over Sanders, Gabriel and Pickett. Speaking on Wednesday's of "The Facility," Jones addressed the Browns Four-Way quarterback battle. He said that the team should not start Flacco as he might not be able to produce the results that Pickett and Sanders can.

"If he goes out here and plays well, that's a bonus for your football team, and then you have two young dudes behind them that you are developing. Joe Flacco going out there, I absolutely disagree with that, because he's older. You're not going to win a lot. But with Kenny Pickett going out there, he's young. He was a first-rounder."
"If it's not Kenny Pickett, the only other option is Shedeur, because I believe he's the best, talented quarterback on that roster. I know you drafted Gabriel the third, but I don't think he's as good as Shedeur. So let's see what Shedeur has and put him out there in that game."

Joe Flacco takes a shot at the Browns rookies

Joe Flacco is preparing for his second stint in Cleveland. He signed a one-year contract with the franchise worth $4 million. While speaking to the media after a practice session earlier this month, Flacco called out the Browns' rookies for not being able to keep up with the team's speed:

"When it got easier in like.. 2011 I think, everybody that was playing at that point had been grouped two days at some point in their life. Guys that are coming in the NFL now have never done it."
"We're out here for an hour and 15 minutes and guys think it's hard. You know like, our OTAs were like over two hours."

While there seems to be some animosity between Joe Flacco and the Browns rookies, it'll be interesting to see who ends up becoming the team's starting quarterback in the upcoming NFL season.

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

