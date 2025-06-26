"It's coming down to Kenny Pickett or Dillon Gabriel": Ex-NFL WR shares shocking insight on Browns QB starter situation

Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are the prime candidates to be the Browns' QB1, according to former NFL wideout T. J. Houshmandzadeh. Cleveland also has two more quarterbacks, Shedeur Sanders and Joe Flacco, who are fighting for the starting berth.

Houshmandzadeh made a surprising revelation on Wednesday about the Browns' quarterback situation ahead of next season.

"I was told by somebody that's in the building, that ain't a player, it's really coming down to Kenny Pickett or Dillon Gabriel," Houshmandzadeh said, via the "Nightcap" show.

The Cincinnati Bengals took Houshmandzadeh at No. 204 in 2001. The receiver spent seven years with the franchise and earned the only Pro Bowl honor of his career in 2007.

In March 2009, Houshmandzadeh signed a five-year $40 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. However, he was released by the team on Sept. 4, 2010. Houshmandzadeh inked a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens two days later.

In November 2011, he signed a one-year deal with the then-Oakland Raiders.

Across his NFL career, Houshmandzadeh recorded 7,238 yards and 44 touchdowns on 627 receptions.

Dillon Gabriel was the first of two QBs that the Browns drafted in 2025

Cleveland Browns QB Dillon Gabriel- Source: Getty

The Cleveland Browns took Dillon Gabriel at No. 94 in April, 50 picks before they took their second quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.

Meanwhile, Kenny Pickett served as the backup to Jalen Hurts with the Philadelphia Eagles when they won the Super Bowl last season. He was acquired by the Browns this offseason via a trade.

Many felt that veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and Sanders, who impressed during the offseason program, would battle for the Browns' starting quarterback role. However, T. J. Houshmandzadeh feels that they are behind Pickett and Gabriel in the pecking order.

Only time will tell who the Browns will select as their QB1 for the 2025 season.

